Save the Princess With the ‘Ghosts ‘n Goblins’ x RepliCade From New Wave Toys

Hot on the heels of releasing their sixth-scale Coke vending machines to the general public, New Wave Toys has opened up orders for their latest x Replicade arcade machine. New Wave Toys has been releasing a real string of quarter-eating games lately: Space Ace and the now-sold out Dragon’s Lair were released earlier this year, and now they’re back with the notoriously difficult Ghosts ‘n Goblins.

Originally released by Capcom in 1985, Ghosts ‘n Goblins kicked off a long-running series of video games that included its direct sequel, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts. It’s a side-scrolling run-and-gun style game where Arthur the knight battles through hordes of undead to rescue the princess. Both games are available and fully playable on the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade. New Wave Toys sent me one of their machines to check out.

Unboxing the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade

One of the things that immediately jumps out at you with the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade is the green ink used in the packaging. It’s reminiscent of the striking green coin slots from the arcade machine, and it’s a lovely touch to see it used here.

As always, New Wave Toys’ packaging is immaculate, and should protect your collectible from all but the most Hulk-like delivery drivers. Inside of the shipper is another box, much like we’ve seen with previous x Replicades. But this time, it uses that same green ink.

Finally, inside that box is the actual packaging for the Ghosts ‘n Goblins machine:

When you open up the final box, you’ll find the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade securely nestled in foam, along with the accessories and instructions.

Here’s everything you’ll find inside that final box:

Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade

The Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade comes with the following features:

Replica Ghosts ‘n Goblins arcade machine in 1/6 scale (12inch)

Plays both Ghosts ‘n Goblins + Ghouls ‘n Ghosts arcade ROMs

NEW! Coin Op Feature: Insert mini coins to add credits

NEW! CRT-FX 2.0 with Reflection Reduction Tech

Arcade Operator’s menu with customizable dip switch and cabinet settings

Miniaturized control panel featuring Micro-Micro Switch ball-top joystick

Plug ‘n Play HDTV and USB controller connectivity

Hand crafted cabinet from traditional materials including wood, metal and plastic

Illuminated marquee and cabinet accents

RepliCade signature amplified mono audio reproduction with volume control and pad lock prop

High-resolution cabinet art reproduction on quality 3M vinyl overlays

Diecast metal coin doors with lower cash box storage compartment

High score saving with non-volatile memory

Built-in, high-capacity rechargeable battery

Premium LCD color screen 4:3 aspect ratio (horizontal orientation)

Officially licensed by Capcom

100-Day New Wave Factory Warranty

It costs $159.99, and is available to purchase directly from the New Wave Toys website.

There are a few features for the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade that are firsts for any of New Wave Toys’ arcade machines, such as a faux power cord which plugs into the back of the cabinet:

When you open up the coin door, there’s also a removable coin collection box inside:

The reason for the coin collection box is that you can now truly have a coin-operated x Replicade! The Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade includes 12 of their tiny quarters, and when you feed one into the coin slot, you’ll get a game credit for the arcade machine. We already saw this in action with the Coke vending machine. If your fingers are too fumbly to deal with feeding miniscule quarters into the slot, then you can also press the right “insert coin” light in order to add credits.

These little details just help add to the realism of the arcade cabinet replicas, and are a welcome sight. Judging by their upcoming Berzerk machine, these features look to be included in x Replicades moving forward.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here’s Harley Quinn showing off the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade, powered on and ready to play:

Playing and Displaying the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade

Once you’ve charged up the battery on the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade, you’re ready to play. Simply add credits, and you’re good to go. If you want to play Ghouls ‘n Ghosts instead of Ghosts ‘n Goblins, you can press both the 1-player and 2-player buttons simultaneously to bring up the menu, where you can also adjust other settings on the x Replicade.

The machine uses the original arcade ROMs, so it’s just as crushingly difficult as you remember from playing the games in the 1980’s. There is an HDMI out, so I’d recommend playing on your television if you’re serious about beating either of the two games. You can also plug in an external controller, if you’re having difficulty with the size of the joystick and buttons. However, the controls are nicely responsive for gameplay.

In addition to faithfully recreating the original cabinet, the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade will look great on your shelf either by itself, or as part of a collection of sixth-scale arcade machines. The distinctive indigo blue of the cabinet really makes it stand out, especially coupled with the green coin return lights. And of course, they’re sized perfectly for other sixth-scale collectibles such as the Harley Quinn figure from Mondo Toys.

And just having the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade in attract mode along with a few other machines really brings you back to being inside of an arcade:

Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade – Final Thoughts

The Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade is another slam dunk for New Wave Toys. Not only have they licensed an iconic arcade game, but they keep adding features to their x Replicades that just improve upon the sixth-scale reproductions. The coin operation of their machines works fantastically, even if you’ll probably rarely use it thanks to adult-sized fingers coupled with Barbie-sized quarters. And like some of their previous x Replicades, there are 4 extra joystick knobs included as well, each in a different color so that you can customize your cabinet.

Perhaps best of all, they have a new version of their CRT-FX. As introduced with Missile Command, the CRT-FX is an effort to emulate the feel of a CRT display, as was used in all of the classic arcade machines. While there was a lot of reflection and distortion with Missile Command, with the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade, the effect of the CRT-FX 2.0 is much improved, as you can see from the photos and video.

If you’re a fan of the Ghosts ‘n Goblins games, or just want an attractive addition to your miniature home arcade, then it’s hard to go wrong with the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade.

For more information on the Ghosts ‘n Goblins x Replicade, head to New Wave Toys’ website.

New Wave Toys provided a unit for evaluation, but had no input into this review.

