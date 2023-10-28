Review — ‘Space Usagi: Yokai Hunter’ One-Shot

Space Usagi: Yokai Hunter | Writer, Artist, Cover Artist: Stan Sakai | Colorist: Emi Fujii

Like a mystery package that contains a box within a box, this lovely one-shot has a story within a story, with our hero facing all kinds of ghosts and yokai together at one location—a haunted castle!

But first, let me explain why this is called Space Usagi. Here, the descendants of Usagi Yojimbo have conquered the skies and inhabit a planet with a mixture of feudal and futuristic customs. A young girl is reading a classic story, where her ancestor, the legendary swordsman and wanderer Usagi Yojimbo, has to ascend a castle battling a monster on each flight of steps.

There are some classic yokai to face, such as the spider bride, and some new monsters I had never heard of, like the demon cat. At the top of the stairs, the greatest enemy of Usagi awaits. Will the Ronin be able to defeat him at last?

There’s only one way to find out…

Space Usagi: Yokai Hunter available on October 11, 2023.

Genre: Action/Adventure, Kids

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $4.99

UPC: 7 61568 01122 7 00111

Featured image by Stan Sakai

