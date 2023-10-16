Pop! Goes Halloween With These Funko Frights

To get into the mood for this October 31st, Funko sent me a few of their seasonal offerings to share with our readers. Let’s take a look at what I got:

Funko Pop! Blockbuster Rewind: Ghostbusters – Stay Puft

These figures come in clamshell-style packaging, designed to look like old Blockbuster Video VHS cases. Inside, you’ll find a Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man figure, as well as an accompanying plastic card reminiscent of Blockbuster Video membership cards.

The figure is surprisingly solid, actually weighing more than the larger Funko Pop!s. I was initially surprised that Funko sent over two of the packages, but when I opened them, I realized they had also sent the chase variant figure, which anyone might randomly receive in the box:

From the packaging to the figures and accompanying ID cards, the Funko Pop! Blockbuster Rewind: Ghostbusters – Stay Puft figure is a fun bit of ’80s nostalgia.

Funko Bitty Pop!: Five Nights at Freddy’s Mini Collectible Toys

There are a few different sets of these available, representing all of the different characters from Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Each box has three figures displayed in the picture window of the box, and a fourth mystery Bitty Pop!. There’s also an included plastic “shelf” to hold all of them.

As you can see, my mystery figure was Funtime Freddy, which made my girlfriend’s daughter very happy. The Funko Bitty Pop!: Five Nights at Freddy’s Mini Collectible Toys are designed to look like sixth-scale versions of normal-sized Funko Pop!s, though are not removable from their packaging as the “boxes” are plastic.



Funko Pop! Advent Calendar – Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown 2023

Finally, we have a Halloween advent calendar, with 13 doors to open, each containing a different Pocket Pop! figure. I’ve only opened the first day, to as not provide too much of a spoiler.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When you open up one of the 13 windows on the Funko Pop! Advent Calendar – Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown 2023, you’ll find a sealed red plastic bag, containing a Pocket Pop! figure. In mine, I got La Llorona. Here’s an image of the figure next to one of the Bitty Pop!s, to give you an idea of size:

All of these Funko items are great for Halloween, and don’t take up a lot of room on your shelves… especially the small-sized Pocket Pop!s, and the even smaller Bitty Pop!s. I’m especially looking forward to opening up the rest of the advent calendar. I had the 2021 Horror 13 Day Spooky Countdown, and there were a lot of great horror Pocket Pop!s inside, from both classic movies and recent ones.

You can find these and other Funko items at most big-box stores or at the Funko store on Amazon.

