‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1’ Comes Home, and You Can Win a 4K Ultra HD Release

Entertainment Movies
Paul Benson

When the long-awaited Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1 hit theaters this summer, it not only brought mind-blowing stunts from Tom Cruise, but an immensely satisfying story. Sitting at a 96% critic’s score and a 94% audience rating, it’s a must-see movie for fans of action and the Mission: Impossible film series.

And here’s a bit of good news for our readers: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One is on Digital and comes to 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today.

Here’s even better news: Paramount is giving away five copies of the 4K Ultra HD 2-disc set to GeekDad readers!

Your movie-watching prize awaits! Image by Paramount Pictures.

Simply fill out the form below by November 11th to be entered into the giveaway. After winners are drawn, Paramount Pictures will be sending the prizes to the winners. Sorry, U.S. readers only. Good luck!

'Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning' 4K Giveaway

'Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning' 4K Giveaway

Address
City
State/Province
Zip/Postal
Winners will be chosen at random. Only one entry person. Entrant must be 18 years of age or older. Contest available only in the United States. Data collected will be used for contacting winners only. I understand the restrictions and certify I meet the restrictions.
This giveaway is covered under our privacy policy.
Sending

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!

Related Posts

Chaos and Glumshanks

30 Minute Taster Of Skylanders Swap Force

Andy Robertson

Top 20 Ways to Cosplay Geeky and Green for St. Patrick’s Day

Rory Bristol

GeekMom: Pride Month 2021: ‘Almost Flying’ by Jake Maia Arlow

GeekMom