‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1’ Comes Home, and You Can Win a 4K Ultra HD Release

When the long-awaited Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1 hit theaters this summer, it not only brought mind-blowing stunts from Tom Cruise, but an immensely satisfying story. Sitting at a 96% critic’s score and a 94% audience rating, it’s a must-see movie for fans of action and the Mission: Impossible film series.

And here’s a bit of good news for our readers: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One is on Digital and comes to 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today.

Here’s even better news: Paramount is giving away five copies of the 4K Ultra HD 2-disc set to GeekDad readers!

Simply fill out the form below by November 11th to be entered into the giveaway. After winners are drawn, Paramount Pictures will be sending the prizes to the winners. Sorry, U.S. readers only. Good luck!

'Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning' 4K Giveaway 'Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning' 4K Giveaway First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Address * Address Address Address City City State/Province Alabama Alaska Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming State/Province Zip/Postal Zip/Postal Phone Number Restrictions * I understand and certify I meet these restrictions. Winners will be chosen at random. Only one entry person. Entrant must be 18 years of age or older. Contest available only in the United States. Data collected will be used for contacting winners only. I understand the restrictions and certify I meet the restrictions. This giveaway is covered under our privacy policy If you are human, leave this field blank. Δ

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

