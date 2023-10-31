‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1’ Comes Home, and You Can Win a 4K Ultra HD Release

When the long-awaited Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1 hit theaters this summer, it not only brought mind-blowing stunts from Tom Cruise, but an immensely satisfying story. Sitting at a 96% critic’s score and a 94% audience rating, it’s a must-see movie for fans of action and the Mission: Impossible film series.
And here’s a bit of good news for our readers: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One is on Digital and comes to 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today.
Here’s even better news: Paramount is giving away five copies of the 4K Ultra HD 2-disc set to GeekDad readers!
Simply fill out the form below by November 11th to be entered into the giveaway. After winners are drawn, Paramount Pictures will be sending the prizes to the winners. Sorry, U.S. readers only. Good luck!