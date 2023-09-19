Review – Cyborg #3: Old Rivals

Cyborg #3 – Morgan Hampton, Writer; Tom Raney, Artist; Michael Atiyeh, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: There are a few new books like this one, which had only two issues out before taking a break for Knight Terrors and then didn’t have an event tie-in. That unfortunately blunted the momentum of this book quite a bit, but it didn’t take long for me to get right back into it. Morgan Hampton is delivering a compelling plot dealing with elements of transhumanism, as Silas Stone’s past with a mysterious new tech genius is revealed—as is their plot to create a digital double for every one of us so we can live forever. Except, as is revealed this issue, the digital doubles aren’t just code. They’re living beings who exist in a digital space but have just as much autonomy as any flesh-and-blood human—and one of them is now loose in the real world with all the memories of Silas Stone. But as Cyborg and his recently deceased father try to liberate the other digital doubles, a major threat is brewing.

While the mysterious new tech baron is serving as the main threat in the series, Hampton does something very clever here and brings in possibly Cyborg’s most famous enemy—the robot strongman ATLAS. The character was the subject of a very popular Teen Titans episode early in the original cartoon’s run, and as such his presence is a great way to build buzz for the title. He provides a great fight scene, the sci-fi plot that drives the series as a whole is what really hooked me. Cyborg has had many attempts at solo series since the New 52 elevated him to a prominent DCU headliner, but I think every one of them lacked a true hook until this one. This manages to give Cyborg a new home base, a new supporting cast, and some villains who can directly challenge him in a way that sets him apart from other heroes. Now that the schedule is back on track, I see this series continuing to build momentum.

