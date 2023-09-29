COR Dry Bags: Keeping Your Stuff Safe While You Get Wet

COR makes gear for the adventurer. Designed to keep your stuff safe and dry, these are bags that don’t mess around when it comes to the safety of their contents. Here are my two picks for the best of the best that COR has to offer anyone looking to protect their gear on an adventure.

25L Waterproof Dry Backpack

Price: On sale for $56.99 (reg $74.99)



The 25L Waterproof Dry Backpack is made to take on the harshest of elements. Your gear will stay dry and safe when you need it most. The seams are “sonic-welded” with padded shoulder straps and a roll-top closure, which ensures that water stays out and your stuff stays in.

Other than keeping my stuff dry, the other feature I look for in a dry bag of any kind is how well it floats. The last thing you want is for your stuff to stay dry at the bottom of a body of water. You don’t have anything to fear when it comes to the COR line of dry bags. If you accidentally (or purposefully) drop it in water, it will stay safe floating along until you can retrieve it. Another safety feature is the reflective strip that keeps you safe at night.

Coming in at 18 inches tall x 13 inches wide x 7 inches deep, this is the dry bag for the serious outdoors person looking to carry a lot of gear in the most lightweight way possible.

Molokai Waterproof Fanny Pack – 8L (Free IPX8 Cell Phone Case Included)

Price: $89.99

The Molokai Waterproof Fanny Pack is not your grandparents’ fanny pack. This is meant for the hardcore outdoors person who wants to keep smaller items safe. Coming in at 8L, it has a removable crossbody strap to add extra support to your back on top of the fanny pack belt with lumbar support. The unique waterproof zipper will keep your stuff high and dry while you are getting on with your adventure, worry-free.

It’s made of fully waterproof 500D PVC and has an interior zip pocket for the smaller stash items. This bag is perfect for water sports like river rafting, boating, sailing, swimming, surfing, and more.

Which COR Surf Bag Do You Pick?

Both bags are a credit to their “profession” with the right safety features and abilities for anyone looking to keep their stuff safe while in the great outdoors. The Molokai Waterproof Fanny Pack will hold the bare necessities while you enjoy your activity (especially if you don’t want to leave it on the beach unattended). The 25L Waterproof Dry Backpack is best if you have a lot to carry and don’t need to have it on you at all times. If you do need to carry it during the entire adventure, though, it weighs in at 2.2 lbs, and that makes it comfortable enough for an all-day trek.

Both are available on COR’s website and they offer Shop Pay to break up the total into four equal, interest-free payments.

