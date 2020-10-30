Secretlab Introduces the K/DA ALL OUT Edition Designer Seat

Secretlab and Riot Games have collaborated on a new League of Legends Champions Collection gaming seat. This time, they’ve created a new chair celebrating the comeback of virtual pop girl group K/DA after a 2-year hiatus.

The chair is upholstered in all-new custom-made iridescent leatherette, with intricately cut leather pieces inspired by fractal patterns. The design was inspired by K/DA’s bold visual style.

K/DA was unveiled in the 2018 League of Legends World Championship Opening Ceremony in Incheon on November 3, 2018, with the release of their debut single “Pop/Stars.” That debut shot to the top of the iTunes K-pop and Billboard digital charts, and to date has gotten over 375 million views on YouTube.



If you’d like to check out the League of Legends K/DA ALL OUT Edition, head over to Secretlab’s League of Legends page.

