Secretlab Introduces the K/DA ALL OUT Edition Designer Seat

Products Videogames
Paul Benson0

Secretlab and Riot Games have collaborated on a new League of Legends Champions Collection gaming seat. This time, they’ve created a new chair celebrating the comeback of virtual pop girl group K/DA after a 2-year hiatus.

The chair is upholstered in all-new custom-made iridescent leatherette, with intricately cut leather pieces inspired by fractal patterns. The design was inspired by K/DA’s bold visual style.

K/DA was unveiled in the 2018 League of Legends World Championship Opening Ceremony in Incheon on November 3, 2018, with the release of their debut single “Pop/Stars.” That debut shot to the top of the iTunes K-pop and Billboard digital charts, and to date has gotten over 375 million views on YouTube.

If you’d like to check out the League of Legends K/DA ALL OUT Edition, head over to Secretlab’s League of Legends page.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Nintendo Switch logo

Nintendo Announces… When They’ll Make the Next Switch Announcement?!

Z
New "Kent" Tracksuit from SuperX is Super all the way around.

Bring Out Your Inner Superhero with SuperX Apparel + Discount!

Michael Kaufman
Nomad USB-C cable review

USB-C Cable Woes? Nomad to the Rescue!

Brad Moon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *