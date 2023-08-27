The Pit Stop: Introducing the MOZA Racing R3 Bundle for Xbox and PC

Welcome to the Pit Stop! This is an ongoing series where I look at the world of driving games and sim racing.

In my last installment, I took a look at the Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit, a foldable metal-frame cockpit compatible with all major wheels and pedals that can be used when gaming on PC, Xbox, and Playstation games. Now, I’m bringing news on MOZA Racing’s first officially licensed, fully plug-and-play bundle for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. MOZA Racing is one of the foremost innovators in sim racing, and their gear is used by serious pro gamers and sim racing enthusiasts.

MOZA Racing R3 Bundle

Just announced, the MOZA Racing R3 Bundle was created in collaboration with Microsoft. The bundle includes the R3 DD base, an ES steering wheel, and the SR-P Lite pedal set, a combination of high-quality components to enter the world of sim racing. It is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and all racing games.

R3 DD Wheelbase

As opposed to belt or gear-driven wheelbases found in many similarly-priced wheel bundles from other companies, the R3 DD Wheelbase is direct-drive. It offers 3.9 Nm of precise force feedback, making driving more exciting for the racer.

ES Steering Wheel

This durable wheel is crafted with ISF grips and an aluminum alloy framework. It includes an RGB sequential shifter light indicator and 22 programmable buttons.

SR-P Lite Pedals

These highly accurate pedals are constructed from high-strength steel and equipped with an ultra-sensitive angle sensor.

The MOZA Racing R3 Bundle, with its compact size, is designed to be easily adapted to your available space. Aerospace-grade aluminum alloy housing, MOZA Quick Release, aluminum wheel rim, and high-strength steel converge to set a new benchmark for entry-level racing. The R3 Bundle is also seamlessly compatible with an array of mainstream simulation racing games, including Forza Horizon, Project CARS, F1, DiRT Rally, and the Assetto Corsa series.

Releasing in Q4 2023, the MOZA Racing R3 Bundle will retail for $399. For more information, head over to the MOZA Racing website, and look for my review of the bundle here on GeekDad later this fall.

