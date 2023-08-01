Review – Young Alfred: Pain in the Butler – A Legend Begins

Young Alfred: Pain in the Butler – Michael Northrop, Writer; Sam Lofti, Artist; Kendall Goode, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Alfred Pennyworth is arguably the best supporting character in comics, serving as Batman’s loyal assistant, his closest confidant, and arguably his father as he helps raise a generation of crime-fighters. It’s hard to believe he’s been gone in canon for the better part of five years, but it doesn’t feel like that—because the character’s never really gone away. He’s appearing in flashbacks and out-of-continuity books constantly, but he rarely gets any chance to show off as a solo character—until now. This flashback graphic novel, by all-ages master Michael Northrop, takes us back half a century to show us how Alfred begins—and goes from a dreamy klutz to the greatest manservant in fiction.

Smartly, this story includes an extensive framing segment, where Alfred is helping an exhausted Bruce Wayne with a critical task—a party to raise money for the orphans of Gotham, along with a carnival for the orphans themselves to play at Wayne Manor. It’s a cause that’s dear to the heart of both men, and Alfred marshalls an entire staff to make sure it goes off without a hitch. I like the equivalent that Alfred isn’t just a servant—he’s the man in charge of the entire Wayne Manor operation, and likely manages a lot of servants himself. But there’s a fly in the ointment—Joker and Harley Quinn, planning to sneak into the manor and rob the rich guests blind. These are broadly comic takes on the two, and Alfred deals with them without a trace of hesitation.

However, the main story gives us a very different Alfred—a teenage boy, picking up where his late father left off and coming to Gotham to study at the Gotham Servants’ School. Run by a mercurial headmaster and head teacher who give out demerits at the drop of a hat, Alfred finds himself struggling to keep up with fellow students—including a quick-witted orphan named Penny who becomes his closest companion. Add in some Arkham “orderlies in training” who seem to have the run of the place, and it’s pretty clear a mystery is emerging. We see the first hints of the man Alfred will become here, as he uses his position as a manservant to gain access to the halls of power and find out the truth.

This is a quick read, at about 160 fast-paced pages, but it both works as an all-ages adventure and a great look at one of Batman’s most important figures—the man who raised him to become the man who could raise so many other young heroes. On the surface, it looks like an odd choice—if not as odd as Johnny Constantine—but when I think about it, it’s one of the most original and well-earned solo spotlights in the DC Kids line yet.

