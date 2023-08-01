DC This Week Roundup – Weapons at the Ready

Steelworks #3 – Michael Dorn, Writer; Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes, Artists; Andrew Dalhouse, Ulises Arreola, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This series has been an interesting combination of superhero action and corporate espionage, and the latter is actually far stronger so far. That’s not new for this character—John Henry Irons’ links to the corporate world and his battle to atone for his past actions as a weapons designer has always been one of the most intriguing parts of the character. While the villain, a rival industrialist, is a fine plot device, this issue is at its best when it’s focusing on the implications of Irons’ quest to revolutionize Metropolis’ infrastructure. The interactions between him and Superman nicely call back to the days after Steel first arrived on the scene, and this series is also building well on Lana Lang’s character—it’s been so long since she had a focus, and it seems like this series is going for some deep-cut callbacks. The superhero plot is a little standard, but this series is building on its more original plot threads in some fascinating ways.

City Boy #3 – Greg Pak, Writer; Minkyu Jung, Artist; Sunny Gho, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The first two issues of this series have been rather packed, having to recap Cameron’s backstory and give him a personal trauma set in Metropolis, as well as introduce him to a pair of new villains and pit him against Intergang while showing just how powerful he can be. That’s why this quieter issue that teams him up with Superman was much needed. It seems funny to call this a quieter issue when the main threat is a giant steel dragon threatening to assimilate Metropolis, but much of the focus this issue falls on Clark’s attempt to help Cameron figure out how to control his power and get control of the wild manifestation of it that’s currently terrorizing the city. There are some interesting parallels between the two heroes’ abilities, with both often seeing and hearing more than they can handle at times. It’s a strong finish to the arc as City Boy heads to a new city.

Peacemaker Tries Hard! #4 – Kyle Starks, Writer; Steve Pugh, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s no surprise that Kyle Starks is putting out the strangest book in DC’s lineup right now, as this mature-readers comedy sends Peacemaker down a few more rabbit holds to rescue his dog. Now paired with the Red Bee, a World War II hero with a bizarre backstory, a super-strong pet bee, and some severe PTSD flashbacks about the war, they confront a supervillain in a diner, head to the Amazon to find the Brain’s headquarters, and go up against the super-strong cocaine-powered Snowflame—one of the most bizarre characters DC has ever created. There are so many hilarious bits in this issue, such as Amanda Waller’s constant frustration and the monologues of some of the villains. Is there much of a plot here? Not exactly, but it doesn’t particularly need one. It’s more about the vibes than anything, as we follow Peacemaker on a bizarre day-in-the-life. And it’s hilarious.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

