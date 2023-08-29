Review – Knight Terrors: Night’s End #1 – The Rude Awakening

Knight Terrors: Night’s End #1 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Howard Porter, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Trevor Hairsine, Artists; Rain Beredo, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s been a long ride to get here, with Knight Terrors largely taking over the DCU for two full months. Along the way, just about every major hero was confronted with their worst nightmares, but it was a motley crew of Deadman, Batman, Robin, and a resurrected Wesley Dodds who actually beat the odds and stayed awake to take on the mastermind Insomnia. A grieving family man powered by the Nightmare Stone and determined to make the world feel the same pain he did, Insomnia was a compelling foe albeit one whose motivation was one we’ve seen before. As of last issue, his face-off with Deadman ended in Insomnia’s favor and he was able to bring his nightmares into the main world—besieging the streets with monsters and turning the public against their heroes as they see them in monstrous forms created by the things they fear the most about themselves.

What works really well about this final chapter is that despite the sprawling action, it keeps the core cast relatively tight. While most of the heroes are busy fighting the nightmares, Deadman and Wesley Dodds are left to deal with the cosmic underpinnings of the crisis. Deadman tries his best to reason with Insomnia, but some people are too far gone no matter how sympathetic their backstory might be. Meanwhile, Dodds has been chasing the artifacts involved for most of a century, so it only makes sense he has a huge role to play here. The main question is—what comes next? Dodds has a solo series coming, but this issue raises some huge questions about how that’ll come about. Meanwhile, another player makes a dramatic sacrifice, and this issue also puts Batman in place for his next event. The ending indicates that this whole event may have essentially been a prequel for a more sinister force taking these powers for themselves, and based on this event, that’s something I’m definitely excited for.

