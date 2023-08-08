Review-‘Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: 1957’–From Below

Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: 1957: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson; Artist: Mike Norton; Letterer: Clem Robins; Colorist: Dave Stewart; Cover Artist: Laurence Campbell

Sometimes, Hellboy just ends up throwing punches, and this is one of those scenarios, when, looking at the vast expanse of days of 1957, the writers decide to pit him against something that might be fun to draw.

In this case, we play with time and ghost sightings that repeat themselves every couple of years. Thrashings and ominous sounds scare the population, and the B.P.R.D. is sent to investigate.

Hellboy, Professor Bruttenholm, and B.P.R.D. agent Archie Muraro are the ones sent to an abandoned sawmill in Connecticut, rumored to be haunted.

I would love to be able to make the secret connections between this wild deep-down construction (under the inconspicuous sawmill) and the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra. I think that this particular secret society had a bit of a steampunk vibe, especially when they attempted to harness spirits as electricity. They were never very scientific about it, and they usually just blew stuff up.

Or they built haunted robots. As I said, something fun to draw for Hellboy to punch, a little setup that reminded me of two haunted rural scenarios in two recent films: Paper Girls and Ghostbusters 4. I like haunted abandoned places as much as the next person, and the robot is an excellent addition to the fun.

Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.: 1957 is on sale since August 02, 2023.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: August 02, 2023

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00950 7 00111

Featured image by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

