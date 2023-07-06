The COOLiFY Zone Helps Keep You Cool

Now that summer is here, temperatures are rising. Where I live, we have already had several days over 100°F. Whether exercise, employment, or yardwork takes you out into the heat, there are new technologies to help you stay cool. One new product that can keep you cool is the TORRAS COOLiFY Zone wearable waist fan.

What is the COOLiFY Zone?

The COOLiFY Zone one of the the latest products by TORRAS. This device is worn at your waist and uses fans to blow air over your torso and up to your face to help keep you cool. The COOLiFY Zone weighs only 10.6 ounces or 299 grams. The sound of the fan is about only about30 dB and varies depending on the fan speed. Air is circulated using two fans powered by a 10,000 RPM motor which blows air at 5 m/s or over 11 mph. The COOLiFY Zone come in black and is now available from the TORRAS website, as well as from Amazon, and sells for $129. Amazon currently has a $10 off coupon available for a limited time.

What’s in the Box?

The COOLiFY Zone includes the following:

COOLiFY Zone wearable waist fan

1 Small waistband

1 Large waistband

USB-C charging cable

User manual

How to Use the COOLiFY Zone

The COOLiFY Zone is simple to use. It comes with two waistbands to fit different size people. The small waistband goes from 21 to 30 inches while the large waistband is from 30 to almost 46 inches. The waistbands are elastic so they keep the device snug yet comfortable. You can wear the COOLiFY Zone at your wait level either in front or on your back to cool where you need it. Press the power button on the front of the device to turn it on and cycle through three fan speeds. In order to charge the COOLiFY Zone, just connect the USB-C charging cable and plug it into a power supply. The device can fully charge in about 2.5 hours and can last from 5 to 15 hours depending on the fan speed.

Why You Should Get the COOLiFY Zone

I was a bit skeptical on how effective a wearable waist fan would be. Could a little fan at my waist really keep me cool on a hot day? I had previously reviewed another cooling product by TORRAS, the COOLiFY 2s wearable neck air conditioner and was very impressed. Therefore, I did have some hope for the COOLiFY Zone. While I have been working summer school, I do daily supervision and the temperatures have been in the 90s on several days and even broke the century mark a couple times. I tried wearing the COOLiFY Zone under a Hawaiian style shirt one day and was surprised at what a difference it made. I just ran it at the medium fan speed and it kept my torso cool. The side of the device that goes against the body features a pad filled with a phase change material. It starts off in a crystalized, solid form. As the material absorbs heat from your body, it changes to a liquid. This has a cooling effect and keeps the place where the device is against the body from getting hot. The air flow not only cools the torso but also reaches up and cools the face. While I liked the cooling effect, I wanted a second opinion. So I asked a co-worker who is outside almost all day to try it out. She wore it for almost 6 hours and told me it made a big difference. It also still had about half its charge left after that usage.

My back usually seems to get warmer than my front, so I also tried wearing it so it was on my lower back and blowing upward. I actually found that I liked that a bit better than wearing it on my front. In fact, when wearing it, I will usually switch back and forth wearing it on my front and then my back to keep me cool overall. When combined with a neck fan, the cooling effect was even greater. I am impressed by the COOLiFY Zone by TORRAS. It is comfortable to wear, looks stylish while also subdued, and does a good job cooling. It works great for all types of uses including exercise, work, hiking, and much more. If you are looking to stay cool, then I recommend the COOLiFY Zone.

For more information or to purchase the COOLiFY Zone wearable neck air conditioner, check out the TORRAS website or the TORRAS store on Amazon.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

