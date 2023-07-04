Review – Knight Terrors: Ravager #1 – Little Girl Lost

Knight Terrors: Ravager #1 – Ed Brisson, Writer; Dexter Soy, Artist; Veronica Gandini, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: One of the interesting things about this event so far is the way it plays with perceptions, with multiple versions of characters interacting with each other in a confusing dreamscape. That’s definitely the case for this mini, which spins out of Ravager’s role in Brisson’s Stormwatch story found in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. As the daughter of Deathstroke, Rose has been thorough plenty of trauma already—growing up in a brothel, and eventually being found by her assassin father and shaped into a killer from a young age. Hell, in one version of the character, she even cut out her own eye to prove herself to him! That beat seems to have been erased from continuity, but here she finds herself as a young girl in a quiet suburban home besieged by monsters. Or at least she seems to—because her screams are heard from afar by an older Rose Wilson, who comes to the rescue of her younger self.

Rose soon fights off an army of creepy, shapeless, cannibalistic monsters led by something called The Murder Man—which might be a mutated version of Deathstroke. Given all that we saw of Deathstroke during Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could have been twisted into this thing, but as Rose and Rose compare notes, it becomes clear something is very off. This younger Rose has lived an alternate life, one that offered her much more comfort—until it was ripped away from her violently. Meanwhile, the adult Rose quickly becomes aware that this scenario she finds herself in doesn’t exactly sync up—and soon finds herself under attack from an unexpected source. Things tie in a little more closely with the Stormwatch story by the end, and it’s clear that while every nightmare is a little different, they are going to fit in a pattern for most of the tie-ins.

