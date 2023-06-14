Win a Blu-Ray of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Power Up Edition

Paul Benson

With a worldwide box office gross of over $1.3 billion dollars, I think it’s safe to assume that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a hit. With the release this week of the animated film on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD, now you can enjoy the adventures of Mario and his brother Luigi from the comfort of your own home.

And even better, Universal is giving (3) copies of the Blu-Ray away to GeekDad readers!

To enter, just fill in the form below. Winners will be chosen on Sunday, June 18th, 2023 at 11:59 PT. Sorry international readers, this contest is limited to the United States only.

The Power Up Edition includes these special features:

  • Getting to Know the Cast
  • Leveling Up: Making The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide
  • Peaches Lyric Video
  • Leadership Lessons from Anya Taylor-Joy

And keep an eye out for my upcoming review of the Power Up Edition of The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Blu-Ray Giveaway
Address
City
State/Province
Zip/Postal
Country
Winners will be chosen at random. Only one entry person. Entrant must be 18 years of age or older. United States Only. Data collected will be used for contacting winners only. I understand the restrictions and certify I meet the restrictions.

This giveaway is covered under our privacy policy.

Sending

