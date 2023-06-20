Review – Titans #2: An Unlikely Murder

Titans #2 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Nicola Scott, Artist; Annette Kwok, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This series got off to a fast start, pun intended, with the first issue as the Titans gathered to take their place as the premiere superhero team in the DCU—only to find one of their own dead on the floor of the tower. Wally West was fatally shot, bled out, but managed to get to the tower just in time to leave a message for his friends. As the shellshocked Titans discover his body and try to notify his wife—Wally runs through the front door, completely fine. That’s what happens when the Flash has a treadmill that can run through time, I suppose. It’s a clever plot device, as well as a great way to take the tension out of a situation we knew wasn’t going to stick long-term as Wally has his own title. But now the Titans have another challenge—solving Wally’s murder before it happens. Wally and Dick stay behind to solve the case, while the other heroes are led by Donna as they head off to stop an environmental crisis in Borneo.

Taylor is a very passionate activist when it comes to the environment, so choosing to set this run around a mysterious villain causing ecological crises is a good move. Beast Boy in particular seems like he’s going to be the hero who takes the biggest level-up in this run—changed by his near-death experience and highly motivated by the crisis, he’s actually scary in a few scenes. There are some great moments that show just how good Dick is at leading a team, side-stepping some of Batman’s biggest mistakes, and there’s an intriguing twist about the identity of the arsonist. However, the biggest dangling plot thread here is why Tempest chose not to join the team, and we get a piece of the answer—that raises a lot more questions—in the cliffhanger. There is a lot going on in this series so far, and it feels like Taylor is doing an excellent job of building tension and getting us invested.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

