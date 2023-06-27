Review – Green Arrow #3: Family Lost

Green Arrow #3 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Sean Izaakse, Artist; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This has been one of the most intriguing new books in DC’s lineup since it debuted, with the Green Lantern family split between different timelines—seemingly by design. Ollie, Lian, and now Connor Hawke are stuck in the future, with the three of them finally being reunited in the 31st century as Connor seems to have had a better time of his travels than his father. The reunion between Connor and Ollie is one of the best scenes of the series—Williamson really seems to be in the mood to write emotional scenes of Arrows reuniting with their long-lost kids. We also finally get a little more information on how Lian survived and got older—albeit we’re still not sure if there’s any artificial aging involved. The trio of characters is a lot of fun, but there’s a large cloud hanging over the reunion—namely, why are they stuck in the future, and who seems so determined to keep them there?

Some more clues are found in the present-day segment as Dinah and Roy get into a fight with Peacemaker and his new female sidekick over who gets to deal with Count Vertigo—who has his own agenda. It is resolved the only way it could be with these male egos in the room—a shooting contest between Roy and Peacemaker. It’s all a very amusing scene, but it does point them a little closer to the answers. Meanwhile, in the future, Ollie finds out who was determined to keep them apart—and it’s a pretty shocking twist with some great reveals about what they’re trying to avert in the future. However, of all the twists here, I can safely say that I never expected to see the character on the last page again. This book has been bringing some long-forgotten plots, some DC might have even wanted to run away from, back into continuity. Keep an eye on Roy’s scenes for a surprising reference. This is easily the best Green Arrow book since Ben Percy’s Rebirth run.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

