Review – Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 – The Prodigal Son

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #4 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Darick Robertson/Norm Rapmund, Artists; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The arrival of Jon Kent in the Injustice universe has been a fascinating development, as the young hero finds himself with a Superman who is happy to have him—and may not be willing to let him leave. As he unravels the mysteries of the dystopia this twisted Superman has created, he finds himself encountering versions of his friends unfamiliar to him. Last issue he met with the regime—and this issue it’s time to meet the resistance. This world’s version of Batman is even less friendly than the one he knows, but with Alfred and Barbara on the right side, they’re even able to get Jon to hear out Lex Luthor. However, there’s one big hitch in any plan to get Jon to switch sides—Damian is working with the regime, and Jon isn’t willing to give up on his best friend. The problem is, of anyone in this universe, Damian might be the furthest gone. Rejected by his father, he’s a true believer—and not even Jon can flip him.

The conversation between Jon and Damian nicely sums up just how trusting to a fault Jon is, as he falls for a rather simple trap. His search for answers leads him to someone who isn’t aligned with either side—Jay Nakamura, here a simple computer nerd who was never pulled into the war for Gamorra and is kind of blown away that he has a superhero boyfriend in another world. It’s a particularly sweet scene—but one that becomes less so when we see Jay in danger only a few pages later. The story is great, but one of the real strengths this issue is guest artist Darick Robertson. He’s a perfect choice for an Injustice-set story, as that world shares a lot of similarities with the world Robertson helped create with Garth Ennis. His style helps to jack up the tension as we get closer to Jon having to pick a side—and likely, to make his daring escape from a world ruled by an evil Superman.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

