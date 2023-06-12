Father’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 18th to be precise). Whether your dad is into sports, tech gadgets, or simply relaxing, we’ve got ideas for you to show him how much you appreciate all that he does. Let’s dive into this year’s suggestions!

Drop+ The Lord of The Rings Black Speech Keyboard



Price: $169

Where: Drop+ Website

Recommended by: GeekDad Dakster Sullivan

What’s great about it?

One does not simply use this keyboard, they experience it. The Drop+ is the must have accessory for any Lord of The Rings fan. The new Black Speech style shows off dad’s loyalty to Sauron with both grey, black, and red keys to intermix as they see fit and features Middle-earth symbols such as the Eye of Sauron, the Shards of Narsil, a Nazgul, and the inscription on The One Ring. Additionally, the keyboard includes a black aluminum case with custom artwork by OSHETART portraying the Eye of Sauron on Barad-dûr. The typing experience is top-notch and a sensory dream, using Phantom Stabilizers and Holy Panda X Switches to create a tactile feel fit for the Dark Lord.

Nomatic Compression Cubes



Price: $30 and up

Where: Nomatic Website or on Amazon

Recommended by: GeekDad Dakster Sullivan

What’s great about it?

Nomatic Compression Cubes have me sold on using compression cubes for travel. Whether dad is going on a work trip or traveling with the family, these make packing and unpacking a breeze. Bonus. You can fit more in your suitcase with less effort. You can get a three pack with different sizes on Nomatic’s website or buy the sizes you need on Amazon individually.

Nomatic Travel Pack 20L



Price: $299.99

Where: Amazon

Recommended by: GeekDad Dakster Sullivan

What’s great about it?

For the dad that needs a versatile bag that will go from work to travel, this is the bag for him. Use it as an everyday bag or for travel on quick trips. The water resistant exterior will keep his laptop and other items safe from crazy weather. It fits under the airplane seat and has RFID locking pocket. Carries like a backpack but can pack like suitcase.

Cube Portable Charcoal BBQ

Price:$199

Where: Amazon

Recommended by GeekDad Paul Benson

What’s great about it?

The Everdure Cube is a portable charcoal grill with an integrated food-grade storage tray, preparation board and porcelain enamel firebox. It comes in multiple colors, and can cook up to 3 medium-sized steaks at one time. Just set it up on a flat surface, and you’re ready for your summer barbeques at the beach, while tailgating, or just in your backyard.

Airofit Pro 2.0



Price: $349

Where: Airofit

Recommended by GeekDad Dakster Sullivan

What’s great about it?

Airofit Pro is a respiratory muscle training system that offers numerous benefits including improving lung capacity, increase respiratory strength, improve sleep, and overall breaking efficiency.In just five minutes a day, dad can improve his breathing for athletic goals or just his overall health using the Airofit Pro. The Airofit Pro is portable and easy to use, making it a convenient option for dads looking to improve their respiratory health wherever they are. The free app guides them through the exercises and helps to monitor their progress.

Cruz BlenderCap



Price: $129

Where: Cruz Life Website

Recommended by GeekDad Rob Huddleston

What’s great about it?

Do you enjoy smoothies or adult beverages but don’t always want to have to pull out your blender to mix your drinks? The Cruz BlenderCap is your solution. The metal insulated bottle keeps your creations cold no matter how long it takes to drink, and the BlenderCap means you can mix up your drink right in the bottle. Even better–the cap is compatible with most other modern insulated bottle brands.

GeeKey Multi-tool



Price: $19.99

Where: Amazon

Recommended by GeekDad Jonathan H. Liu

What’s great about it?

The GeeKey is a tiny tool, just a bit chunkier than my house key, with various features like a multi-tip screwdriver, wrenches, wire stripper, serrated edge, bottle opener, and a very short ruler (in both metric and imperial measurements). It even functions as a tiny pipe, though that’s not a feature I tried myself. Stick it on your keychain and you’ll have a host of functions available to you anywhere you go!

BlinkMe B2 2.4GHz Wireless Smart Microphone with Touchscreen



Price: $249.99

Where: Saramonic Website

Recommended by GeekDad Dakster Sullivan

What’s great about it?

The BlinkMe B2 microphone is a high-quality touchscreen condenser microphone designed for professional audio recording. Featuring a cardioid polar pattern which helps to eliminate unwanted background noise and captures sound from the front of the microphone, this microphone is ideal for the streamer or content creator dad. It has a frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz and can handle sound pressure levels up to 136dB. Compatible with most recording devices, including smartphones and laptops. The included travel case and accessories give added convenience for travel.

Twinkly Festoon



Price: $129.99 – $229.99

Where: Twinkly

Recommended by GeekDad Paul Benson

What’s great about it?

The Twinkly Festoon is an app-controlled LED light set for indoors or outdoors that comes in both 20 LED and 40 LED lengths. Dad can use the Twinkly app to reproduce unique effects, gradients, and color animation. These are perfect to set the mood for any occasion.

Keika Charcoal Soap Bar



Price: $8.99

Where: Keika Naturals

Recommended by GeekDad Jonathan H. Liu

What’s great about it?

One thing nobody told me about growing up is that acne isn’t something that just automatically goes away after you’re no longer a teenager! So I appreciate having some nice options for washing my face, and I’ve been using the Keika charcoal soap bar for a couple months now. It’s made from all-natural ingredients (including activated charcoal), and it’s vegan and cruelty-free, with recyclable paper packaging. It’s scented with peppermint and tea tree oil but isn’t overpowering, and is designed especially for troubled or sensitive skin.

Gunnar Computer/Gaming Glasses – Vertex, Amber/Amber Max 2-Pack



Price: $80.00

Where: Gunnar Website

Recommended by GeekDad Dakster Sullivan

What’s great about it?

The Vertex, Amber and Amber Max 2-Pack limited edition comes with two pairs of glasses that offer blue light protection and improve sleep for those who demand top-notch performance. The Amber glasses are designed with GBLF 65 tint and the Amber Max have a GBLF 98 tint, meant to help with improved sleep for those that look at a screen before bed. With a high-quality nylon frame, rectangle shape, fixed nose ridge, and narrow fit, Vertex is an excellent choice for dads with small, slim faces. Other styles for other face shapes are also available. Comes with two cloth bags, cleaning wipes, and a glasses case.

Rollink Suitcase



Price: Starts at $185

Where: Rollink Website

Recommended by GeekDad Dakster Sullivan

What’s great about it?

The Rollink suitcase is a collapsible polycarbonate suitcase that features a 360-degree spinner wheels, telescoping handle for comfortable handling, and a TSA-approved lock for added security. Great for those who don’t have a lot of space for luggage because it will shrink to 2-inches in thickness. The inside dividers make it easy to keep your stuff separated and organized while traveling.

Printed Pet Memories



Price: Starts at $59.95

Where: Printed Pet Memories Website

Recommended by GeekDad Dakster Sullivan

What’s great about it?

Printed Pet Memories is a service that allows dad to immortalize their beloved furry friends in a unique and tangible way. By uploading a photo of your pet, dad can choose from a range of artistic styles to create a stunning personalized print. Printed Pet Memories captures the essence of the pet and creates a lasting memory that can be treasured for years. The service offers high-quality products and excellent customer service, making it an exceptional choice for any pet owner looking to honor and celebrate their furry companion.

MEATER Plus



Price: $99.95

Where: Amazon

Recommended by GeekDad Paul Benson

What’s great about it?

The MEATER Plus is a wireless smart meat thermometer for the grill or the oven. Using MEATER’s app and Guided Cook System, dad can get his meats cooked to perfection. And best of all, the 165-foot wireless range allows Dad to step away from the grill, and still keep an eye on the cooking.

Disclaimer: Some of the items on this list were provided to GeekDad in exchange for an honest review.

