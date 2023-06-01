‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Blu-ray Giveaway

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves released on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 30th, and GeekDad is giving away a Blu-Ray to one lucky winner! Winner will be chosen on Sunday, June 4th, 2023 at 11:59 PT. Entry form is below.
If you, like me, already enjoyed the film in theaters, then you’ll be very excited at all of the bonus content available on the Blu-ray! And if, like me, you’re impatient and don’t want to wait for the contest, you can purchase the Blu-Ray right now!
Bonus content includes:
- From Dice to Dragons: Honoring the Lore— Go behind-the-scenes with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and the cast and crew to witness the thrilling journey of bringing the classic board game to life in the ultimate D&D experience.
- Rogues’ Gallery: The Heroes of Dungeons & Dragons— Get an in-depth look at the heroes of the film as the cast delves into their characters and reveals the secrets behind bringing them to life on screen.
- Fantastic Foes— Explore the dark side of D&D with a look at the film’s complex and fascinating villains.
- The Bestiary— Check out the cutting-edge visual effects, prosthetics, and intricate costumes that went into the creation of the movie’s magical beings and fantastical beasts.
- Forging the Forgotten Realms— Discover the secrets behind the exciting sets and breathtaking locations in far away lands!
- Broadswords, Battle-axes & Badass Brawls— Dive into epic fight sequences with a behind-the-scenes look at the mind-blowing stunts and powerful weaponry that went into this heart-pumping action adventure.
- Gag Reel— Don’t miss the hilarious gag reel with bloopers and outtakes.
- Deleted and Extended Scenes— Uncover even more of the action with deleted & extended scenes not seen in theaters!