Review – Unstoppable Doom Patrol #2: Welcome to the Shelter

Unstoppable Doom Patrol #2 – Dennis Culver, Writer; Chris Burnham, Artist; Brian Reber, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The first issue of this series left me a little lukewarm, focusing too much on setting up the Doom Patrol’s new status quo and establishing a world where the DCU wasn’t nearly as friendly to metahumans as it used to be. It didn’t feel like a true Doom Patrol book—but this issue does, and it’s potentially one of the most promising new DC books in a long time. Along with Beast Girl and last issue’s Degenerate, the Doom Patrol has another new recruit—the young Worm, a boy with a symbiotic giant caterpillar that lives within him. He’s quickly fast friends with Beast Girl as she gives him the grand tour of The Shelter. That’s the Doom Patrol’s new HQ—a bustling underground facility where Jane’s new personality as the Chief rules the roost, Niles Caulder schemes to get his old power back, and other characters live their lives far away from the prying eyes of the surface world.

This issue does an amazing group of establishing the Doom Patrol as a “family of outcasts,” with a double-page spread of the HQ having some amazing quiet moments. The pathos this series gives Robotman and the tributes it pays to past runs are just a few of the highlights. However, it’s not all smooth—because Worm isn’t what he appears to be. The boy is actually a mole sent by Peacemaker to infiltrate the organization and provide information—under penalty of his brain bomb being blown up. The issue ends with a tense race against time to save the boy, with a bittersweet twist that takes a dark turn with the last page. This whole story is incredibly bizarre, with some really surreal moments—exactly as the Doom Patrol should be. It’s not easy to work these characters into the mainstream DCU, but Culver might have the best angle of any creator in a long time.

