Review – The Flash #796: End of the Run

The Flash #796 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Roger Cruz/Wellington Dias, George Kambadais, Fernando Pasarin/Oclair Albert, Artists; Luis Guerrero, Pete Pantazis, Matt Herms, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The grand finale of One-Minute War and the last major arc of Jeremy Adams’ acclaimed run is here, and it absolutely delivers with a few small quibbles. The main one being—three artists on one issue! This is sort of papered over by the fact that the story takes place in different timelines, with the future segments looking a bit different. However, any art quibbles are more than made up for by how strong the story is. The end of last issue, which revealed that all the characters who died at Sanctuary (originally thought to be by Wally’s hands) were in fact in the future alive and well was a great twist that finally puts the last bow on that misguided storyline and lets Wally head into the future free and clear. It also adds a great wild card to the final battle with the Fraction, as the mob of D-list heroes led by Gold Beetle arrives just in time. I didn’t know I needed a caveman beating up a space warlord until I did!

The Fraction is kind of a blank slate as a villain, being incredibly imposing and fearsome while not having much characterization. The Admiral, the closest thing this story had to a main villain, is kind of overshadowed by the more colorful Miss Murder. However, the final showdown between Wally and the Admiral delivers some great moments—and I was really surprised that the Empress didn’t play a bigger direct role. Maybe the true conclusion of this story is still to come in #800? The real heart of this is in the interaction between the Flash family members, including a huge development for one member. The ending also has a seeming farewell for two members of the family as they head off possibly to a new adventure—but I’m not sure about writing out one of those characters. I think at some points this story struggled with just how much it had to juggle, but it had all the strengths of Adams’ run and has left the entire franchise in a stronger place.

