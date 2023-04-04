Review ―’Mr. Mammoth’: The World’s Greatest Detective

Mr. Mammoth by Matt Kindt (Writer) Jean-Denis Pendanx (Artist and Cover Artist)

Mr. Mammoth is an entertaining and well-drawn noir graphic novel, where the greatest detective and main character simply seem larger than life.

He is seven-foot-tall, everybody knows he won’t fight back as he is a pacifist, and he is covered head to toe with an impressive collection of horrific scars. Additionally, he really is smarter than everybody else. In short, Mr. Mammoth’s character is hard to forget.

There are a few moments when you do not know what is going on in that convoluted mind of his. There is a soap opera actress, an abandoned castle full of mysterious art pieces, and a secret from his childhood—are they all linked, somehow?

When a millionaire pharmacist asks him to search for a blackmailer, the case seems pretty straightforward. However, nothing is at it seems in this beautifully drawn novel, an homage to crime novels and the particularly European genre of mystery and detection.

Mr. Mammoth is on sale since March 29, 2023.

Publish Date: March 29, 2023

Format: FC, 128 pages;

ISBN-10: 1-50673-317-4

ISBN-13: 978-1-50673-317-3

Featured image by Jean-Denis Pendanx, all images belong to Dar Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

