Review – The Silver Coin #1: The Music of Temptation

The Silver Coin #1 – Chip Zdarsky, Writer; Michael Walsh, Artist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The anthology is one of the most popular formats in TV, but it hasn’t had as much success in comics. That’s why The Silver Coin, a new Image series created by artist Michael Walsh and writers Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Ed Brisson, and Jeff Lemire, is so intriguing. A series of horror stories only connected by a cursed coin that gives its holder their fondest desire – with a dark twist – it feels like a blood-tinged version of Fantasy Island.

The first issue takes place in the 1970s and focuses on an embittered rock musician, clinging to the heyday of classic rock even as Disco starts to overtake it. He and his band play to mostly empty clubs and battle over whether to go more commercial. His future isn’t looking bright and he’s quickly alienating his friends – until he and his friends go through his MIA mother’s old things and find a mysterious silver coin. A missing pick leads him to use the coin as a pick, spilling blood on it – and then next thing he knows, his music has a new edge to it.

This story is mostly about the desire for fame and how it corrupts. It’s a concept that’s been done before, but rarely has a story evoked the desperate desire for fame so well. Even as he turns his fortune around, our musician isn’t satisfied. He chases success, continues to burn through his friendships, and becomes obsessed with the coin. It’s clear that the coin is influencing his mind, but it’s also hard to tell where the coin ends and his naturally toxic personality begins.

The tragic conclusion unfolds rather quickly, much the way fame burns bright and then burns out. Unlike Zdarsky’s usual books, there really isn’t any of his trademark humor. Between this and Stillwater, he’s shown a real talent for natural hard-boiled horror. I’m not sure if this will be his only issue, but next up is a Kelly Thompson story inspired by the classic summer-camp horror movies of the 80s. I can’t wait to see what havoc the coin wreaks next.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



