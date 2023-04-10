Join Jeremy Renner as He Customizes Vehicles on ‘Rennervations’ on Disney+

Many people know Jeremy Renner as the actor who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as well as his own series on Disney+. However, few know that Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. Now the famous actor has the opportunity to combine his two passions together in a new series on Disney+ called Rennervations.

What Is Rennervations?

Rennervations is a new series where Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory Millikin take service buses or trucks that are no longer used and convert them into a mobile music and dance studios, a recreation center, and even a water treatment facility. The two assemble a team of designers and fabricators to renovate these vehicles. They then meet up with famous personalities to deliver these unique creations on wheels to organizations around the world that help people improve their lives.

The season consists of 4 episodes which all premiere on Wednesday, April 12th only on Disney+. Rennervations is produced by Boardwalk Pictures for Disney+. ​​Jeremy Renner, Rory Millikin, Romilda De Luca, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Patrick Costello serve as executive producers.

Let’s take a look at each episode:

‘Chicago: Building a Mobile Music Bus ‘

Jeremy and his team rebuild a tour bus into a mobile music studio for The BASE Chicago, an organization that offers various after-school programs to help keep urban youths off the streets in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Jeremy wants to provide The BASE Chicago kids with a new musical outlet to encourage them to dream big, express themselves and discover their inner voice. He and his elite team of fabricators and mechanics breathe new life into a tour bus by reimagining, repurposing, and renovating it into a mobile music studio for the kids to record their own music, play instruments and let their creativity sing. Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens helps deliver the mobile music studio.

‘India: Building a Mobile Water Treatment’

Jeremy and Rory make their first-ever trip ever to India, where they rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility for Uva Jagriti Sansthan, a nonprofit organization trying to deliver clean, drinkable water to communities across India. Jeremy wants to provide mobile water filtration to multiple communities and schools so they can drink groundwater that is currently non-potable. He and an elite team of local fabricators repurpose a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility that can travel to local communities and and filter and clean existing groundwater rather than the communities trucking in clean water. Jeremy delivers the mobile water treatment facility with the help of his Mission: Impossible co-star, Indian movie superstar Anil Kapoor.

‘Mexico: Building a Mobile Dance Studio’

Jeremy travels to Los Cabos, Mexico, where they rebuild a city bus into a mobile dance studio for Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas, a nonprofit organization offering full-time care and parenting to vulnerable kids unable to live with their families. After learning the kids at Casa Hogar lost their dance studio, Jeremy wants to create a new space for them to take dance classes and have recitals again. He and his elite team of fabricators repurpose a former city bus and rebuild it into a mobile dance studio to use as a classroom at the school and as a mobile event space around town. Two-time Latin Grammy Award-recipient Sebastián Yatrahen comes along for the delivery.

‘Reno: Building a Mobile Recreation Center’

Jeremy and the crew stay at home in Reno to rebuild a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and local kids. Jeremy and his elite team of fabricators breathe new life into a shuttle bus by renovating it into a mobile recreation center that includes a basketball hoop, soccer goal and computer lab that can drive to underserved rural communities. Then, they deliver the new mobile recreation center with help from Jeremy’s Avengers and Hurt Locker co-star Anthony Mackie.

Why You Should See Rennervations

I had the opportunity to screen the four episodes of the series. While I am not one to watch shows about fixing up cars or remodeling homes, I still really enjoyed this series. In each episode Jeremy visits with the people for whom he will be providing a special vehicle to learn about their programs and their needs. Then he gathers his team and they come up with a plan to convert a decommissioned vehicle into something incredible and useful. I found it interesting that each of these vehicles served people originally, either by transporting passengers or good, and they essentially recycled to continue in service. The designers and fabricators who work on these vehicles are creative and talented, showing a lot of ingenuity in solving problems. For example, the mobile music studio for Chicago needed a lot of power. Since a generator would be too noisy, one of the team comes up with a solution of putting together a series of car batteries that could provide enough electricity for a day of use, and then be recharged when the studio was not in use. While the vehicles are the focus of the show, I enjoyed getting to know Jeremy and his crew better. Each has a fascinating background. The delivery reveals with guest stars at the end of each episode are heartwarming as you see the excitement and gratitude of the people who will benefit from these repurposed vehicles. Rennervations is a great show for the entire family and provides a glimpse how people are helping one another around the globe.

Be sure to watch Rennervations when all four episodes premiere on Wednesday, April 12th on Disney+. Here is a trailer for the series.

