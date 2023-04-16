′Abe Sapien: Dark and Terrible Vol. 2′ — On the Run

Abe Sapien: Dark and Terrible Vol. 2 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Scott Allie | Artist: Max Fiumara, Sebastian Fiumara, Tyler Crook | Colorist: Dave Stewart

This TPB begins where the last one let off, with Abe away from the BPRD and traveling, meeting as much of a varied cast of characters as you could hope for. I have great faith in the BPRD story arc. It could very well be the next The Last of Us, but with frogs and kaiju instead of ordinary zombies, of course.

Everyone is going around in circles, trying hard to survive this new era of evolutionary changes. They all fear and want something from Abe because they still don′t know if he has something to do with the end of the world—or if he is the next logical step for mankind.

He knows now where he started, all those centuries ago, and here, in this magnificent compilation of so many hundred pages, the Fiumara brothers take a chance to draw it all: from Hellboy in the past to the Hyperboreans to the frogs, and it all has a marvelous light, an anticipatory feeling—a joy, even if the time for mankind is over. There will be new men in the future, and new ages for us.

I stand by what I said in the last compilation:

“The cycle of Abe sapiens is the cycle of the entire human race.”

The Fiumara brothers are having a hell of a time drawing this particular apocalypse, inserting random forces like the ones behind the Santa Muerte, or the girl who speaks in tongues, or the man possessed by a demon (that old classic), and it runs parallel with the BPRD story arc, of which there is yet another volume I will talk about next week.

Come visit Abe, the new man, the one prepared for the dark, vast, and terrible abyss.

Abe Sapien: Dark and Terrible Vol. 2 is available on April 12, 2023.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: April 12, 2023

Format: FC, 456 pages; TPB,

Price: $29.99

Age range: 14+

ISBN-10: 1-50673-379-4

ISBN-13: 978-1-50673-379-1

Featured images by Max and Sebastian Fiumara

