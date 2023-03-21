Review – The Flash #795: To the Future

The Flash #795 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Roger Cruz/Wellington Dias, George Kambadais, Fernando Pasarin/Oclair Albert, Artists; Luis Guerrero, Matt Herms, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The penultimate issue of One-Minute War delivers some of the best action of the run, as the Flash Family takes the fight back to the Fraction. But they’ve suffered incredible losses along the way—with Iris West falling in the initial invasion, and Wally West not making it out of the last assault. These deaths are so significant that it’s always been clear something will happen to reverse it, and this issue puts those plans into place. Barry, at the end of his rope, has a plan to undo the events of the war—but it’s so risky that it could lose them the war if it goes wrong. There’s also a tragic twist to the whole thing that only a few people know. The lead-up to the attack has some great moments, such as Jesse Quick making a dramatic change to her costume right before the final battle, and Linda and Barry hiding the truth about a conversation from Iris. It’s great at finding the small moments amid the chaos.

If this event has one weak point, it’s that with only one issue to go, The Fraction is still largely a blank slate. They’re the latest in a long line of evil alien conquerors, and while the backstory Adams gave them in the one-shot was interesting, it hasn’t amounted to much. The Empress still plays very little role, but that might change in the coming issue. It’s a little disappointing, but does very little to affect my enjoyment of the story. Adams has done an impressive job not just rehabbing Wally West’s character after the last few years, but of restoring the Flash Family as a whole. The last few pages of this issue delivers one last big surprise, revealing the fate of one major character and also featuring a whole lot of guest appearances. It took me a while, but when the identity of the surprise guests hit me, it was another stroke of genius that leaves the Flash family set up for a brighter future.

