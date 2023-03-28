Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1070 – The War Comes Home

Batman: Detective Comics #1070 – Ram V, Simon Spurrier, Writers; Stefano Raffaele, Caspar Wijngaard, Artists; Adriano Lucas, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Ram V continues to unravel a fascinating battle for Gotham, one that has unbalanced Bruce Wayne in ways he hasn’t been in a long time. Nearly killed in the last issue and barely saved by Jim Gordon, Batman is still far from his prime—but that’s left him angrier and rougher than we usually see him. A segment where he dismantles some of Talia’s henchmen is terrifying, but he still has a subtle touch we don’t often see. The quiet confrontation between Bruce and Arzen Orgham on the grounds of Wayne Manor nicely establishes exactly how much Bruce has to fight for, and a story from Talia reveals a shocking link between the Orghams and the Al Ghul clan—which might make this takeover a lot more personal.

While Bruce is at the center of this issue, he’s not the only star here. Ram V has either created or revamped a lot of characters over his DC work, and he uses them well here. Shoes—aka Lian Harper, resurrected mysteriously and older than she used to be—forms an unlikely friendship with Solomon Grundy as they escape the forces of the Orghams. However, the most interesting segment has to be the meeting between Oracle and the Vigil, as this mysterious group of South Asian vigilantes makes their entry into Gotham. Ram V is building a long-form mystery here, as the Orghams have the time and patience to make their roots in Gotham—and it may be the biggest threat Gotham has faced in some time.

The second story, by Spurrier and Wijngaard, takes place in a single spot—Mr. Freeze’s lab, where he’s frozen an unfortunate young woman. The entire thing takes place in her mind, as she watches frozen while strange phantoms emerge around her. The claustrophobic feel of the story is incredibly disturbing, and the reveal about exactly who’s lurking around her is a great twist. While it’s a slow-moving tale, that actually works to its advantage—keeping us grounded in her mind as she starts to slip into madness.

