Last Chance for Kickstarter Pricing on Game Theory Tables’ Gaming Tables

You may recall my posting about Game Theory Tables’ latest Kickstarter, which introduced two new game tables: the Origins LIT with built-in LED lighting and the Meeple’s Champion, an entry-level gaming table. That Kickstarter campaign was successfully funded on March 10th.

The Kickstarter may have ended, but Game Theory Tables has extended its secret sale for another few days. You now have until Tuesday, March 21st to place an order for any of the four game tables that GTT offers, all at Kickstarter pricing and with free shipping. Tables come with a lifetime warranty, and 0% financing is available. Additionally, all game table accessories are available for 25% off their regular prices. This includes chairs, neoprene mats, dice towers, and much more.

Some of us game reviewers at GeekDad regularly use and love our Origins Game Tables, and you’ve seen them in dozens of our reviews. Now is a perfect time to grab one for yourself at a great price.

If you’re interested in getting one of the Game Theory Tables or want more information, head over to their secret sale before it ends on March 21st.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

