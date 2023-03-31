Get a Dozen Easter Eggs Filled With Building Sets by JMBricklayer

As Spring holidays approach, many children and adults will either hide or seek after eggs filled with candy and other treats. However, this year you can have eggs filled with something completely different—building bricks! JMBricklayer, a relatively new company in the building set industry, has recently released their new Season Sets of brick-filled eggs. There are eight different sets from which to choose.

Each set comes in a box with a dozen eggs. Each plastic egg contains a mini building set as well as directions. While you can build 12 mini creations, you can also combine all of the pieces for a set to build a larger model. The eight different sets each have their own theme. The Bouquet set has two sets each of six different types of flowers you can build. Once they are completed, you can display them using the bottom of an egg as a display stand. The Dinosaur pack comes with 12 different dinosaur models that can be combined to build a larger T-Rex.

The Insect collection also has 12 different insect models you can build and then combine them into a larger bee. The Ocean set has two models each of a monkfish, clownfish, tortoise, lobster, swordfish, and shark, which, when the pieces are put together, lets you create a larger shark. The Ship pack has 2 copies of six different models of pirate ships, each with its own sail. They all combine to make a larger pirate ship. The Train themed set has six different styles of locomotives in a variety of colors that can be reassembled into a train with an engine and train cars. The Vehicle collection features 12 different vehicles including trucks, cars, tractors as well as a helicopter and a boat. The pieces can also be assembled into a larger airplane and hovercraft. Finally, the Robot set comes with a variety of 12 unique robots and vehicles which can recombine to form a larger robot.

These sets come with around 300-400 pieces each divided into 12 micro builds. While they are suggested for builders ages 14 years and up, they are perfect for children 8 and up. Each set of a dozen eggs normally sells for $19.99. However, they are currently on sale for only $7.99 directly from JMBricklayer, while the JMBricklayer store on Amazon has a 30% off coupon for each set. The JMBricklayer site also has a promotion where you can buy one of their larger sets—such as the succulents/plants, T-Rex, ships, or trains–and you get a free set of a dozen eggs of a matching theme.

I have had the opportunity to build a number of sets by JMBricklayer over the past year from a large ship to small succulents. I have been very impressed not only by the quality of the product but the variety of sets they offer. I really like how each micro-build is a cute little model with its own directions on how to build it. Then on the back of each instruction sheet are a portion of the directions to build the larger model. Combine all the pieces and instruction sheets to build something new. My daughter thought it would be fun to build the dinosaurs without using the instructions, only looking at the picture at the top of the sheet. Also, after building all the different models and learning a few new techniques, builders can then use the pieces to make their own creations.

These egg sets are something fun that can be used to fill Easter baskets or just given as a gift for any occasion. Other than the fact that the pieces come in plastic eggs, there is no other link to Easter. While they will only be available for a limited time during the spring season, you can take advantage of their great sale and get several sets that you can use later. Be sure to visit the JMBricklayer site for more information and to take advantage of their current sale.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

