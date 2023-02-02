Review- ‘Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #4’

‘Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #4’ Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski Artist: Craig Rousseau Colorist: Chris O’Halloran Cover Artist: Lissa Treiman

Young Hellboy is, in his feverish state, utterly convinced that his comic strip hero, Lobster Johnson, is alongside him, together with his dog Mac, assaulting Castle Death. He has now knocked two guards, and countless stuffed animals, and has managed to go up the roof with a rescued mannequin in his arms.

In truth, it was a serendipitous thing that he decided to go all feverish and wander about in the middle of the night, because a very real assassin is on to him, trying to kill him to prevent the apocalypse the brotherhood has foreseen.

Now, there is a guard who has sympathy for the boy and that is struggling to get free and help him, he might just be able to save him, revealing a surprise in the process.

Because we shall never know if everything Young Hellboy saw that day was a hallucination.

‘Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death # 4’ is on sale since February 1, 2023

Publication Date: February 1, 2023

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00983 5 00421

Featured image by Craig Rousseau, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

