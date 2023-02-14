Review – Danger Street #3: The Great Parlay

Danger Street #3 – Tom King, Writer; Jorge Fornes, Artist; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Tom King has done amazing cosmic books before, like Mister Miracle and Strange Adventures, and he’s done amazing gritty crime thrillers like Rorschach. Can he combine the two into one? Based on these first few issues, the answer is a resounding yes. While most of those have a fairly clear narrative following a select few characters, this one is much more wide-open as we follow a cast of dozens. Key among them are Warlord and Starman, who are desperate to atone for their role in the death of one of the Dingbats of Danger Street—up to essentially selling their souls. Meanwhile, the surviving Dingbats are increasingly obsessed with revenge, which brings them back into the orbit of one Lady Cop—all the while the mysterious Green Team continues to manipulate everyone on Earth to spread the fear they’ve been pushing from Jack Ryder since the first issue.

Of course, “Earth” is only a small part of this, with something last issue being enough to bring Highfather and Darkseid back together. This issue, they meet with the ponderous Metron, who relates to them the surreal tale of his trip past the Fourth Wall—and what he learned there. The concept of a threat relating to the three earlier eras of Gods is fascinating, and we get our first hint of exactly how the two divergent plots are going to tie together. Which raises the question—is this a sequel to Mister Miracle? It seems we’re going to be seeing a lot of the same characters, with Darkseid and Orion in particular having very similar voices to the DC story that helped put Tom King on the map. It’s a fascinating narrative that is still keeping its secrets well, but it’s managed to get me invested in all the subplots. And that’s no small feat given how many characters it’s juggling over less than thirty pages.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



