Review – Batman/Superman World’s Finest #12 – Date from Hell

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #12 – Mark Waid, Writer; Emanuela Lupacchino, Penciller; Wade Von Grawbadger, Norm Rapmund, Inkers; Tamra Bonvillain, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: After the conclusion of the twist-filled Boy Thunder arc, Dan Mora takes a break as we get a done-in-one issue answering the question we’ve all been asking—why do Supergirl and Robin hate each other? This title has been useful for setting up the new DCU continuity, which puts Supergirl back in her original place as the first Super-sidekick and makes her a bit of a peer to Dick Grayson. As the same generation, they also have a meet cute and briefly consider dating—only for it to go horribly wrong. The misunderstandings begin early, with Dick showing up to the date in costume, forcing Kara to quickly ditch her secret identity. From there, they quickly figure out they don’t click. Dick’s boastful, performer nature grates on Kara, while Kara’s emotional detachment makes her awkward to talk to. It’s surprisingly realistic for anyone who’s been on a terrible first date—but with a few strange twists.

As the date goes from bad to worse, some bizarre elements start creeping their way in. For one thing, the owner and chef of the restaurant seem to be engaged in an increasingly intense dispute over how to handle their celebrity guests. At the same time, a tenant finds his landlord has gotten rid of his pet monkey, and goes on a city-wide search for it. It all leads up to a chaotic, hilarious finale that somehow perfectly captures the feel of teen dating with a superhero bent. While the two sidekicks are obviously the focus here, I also have to give credit to Mark Waid for just how well he writes both Batman and Robin, and Superman and Supergirl. The latter in particular, we barely get to see interacting. Superman as a mentor is surprisingly rare, and I really enjoyed this side of him. It’s a fun, light issue that makes me wish Waid was writing a Supergirl solo series.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

