Bring Firepower to Bear With the ‘Dune: Imperium’ – ‘Rise of Ix’ Dreadnought Upgrade Pack

As most of our tabletop readers know, we’re big fans of Dune: Imperium here at GeekDad. Besides the originial game winning the 2021 GeekDad Game of the Year, we’ve enjoyed the two expansions and the Deluxe Upgrade Pack for enhancing the presence of Dune: Imperium on the game table.

Rise of Ix, Dire Wolf’s first expansion for Dune: Imperium, introduced dreadnoughts, a powerful new force that your faction can commission to fight in conflicts. The expansion includes wooden dreadnoughts in the four player colors, to match the wooden markers of the base game.

For owners of the Deluxe Upgrade Pack, the wooden dreadnought tokens stand out like sore thumbs alongside the Deluxe Upgrade Pack’s detailed plastic agent and troop miniatures. Dire Wolf has recently introduced a small Dreadnought Upgrade Pack to compensate for this disparity.

What Is the Dune: Imperium – Rise of Ix Dreadnought Upgrade Pack?

The Dune: Imperium – Rise of Ix Dreadnought Upgrade Pack is a small, component-only pack consisting of 8 plastic dreadnoughts. It is available direct-only from Dire Wolf for $10 plus shipping.

Dune: Imperium – Rise of Ix Dreadnought Upgrade Pack Components

The upgrade pack contains 8 plastic ship markers. Each player color gets two ships, with a unique design. Size-wise, they are comparable to the wooden markers from the Rise of Ix expansion.

All of the plastic dreadnoughts easily fit inside of the Dune: Imperium Deluxe Upgrade Pack’s box. Here’s a closer look at each one:

Why You Should Pick Up Dune: Imperium – Rise of Ix Dreadnought Upgrade Pack

If you own just the base game of Dune: Imperium as well as the Rise of Ix expansion, and prefer the look of wooden meeples and cubes, then the Dreadnought Upgrade Pack probably isn’t for you. But if you’ve already invested in the Dune: Imperium Deluxe Upgrade Pack, then picking up the Dreadnought Upgrade Pack is pretty much a no-brainer. It brings the dreadnoughts in line aesthetically with the other deluxe components, creating a more cinematic appearance for the game.

If you’re interested in picking up the Dune: Imperium – Rise of Ix Dreadnought Upgrade Pack, or any of the other Dune: Imperium products, then head over to the Dire Wolf webstore.

