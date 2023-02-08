BLUETTI Is Ready to Ignite A Romantic Valentine’s Day

This post was sponsored by BLUETTI.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, lovebirds are racking their brains to find more creative gifts than traditional flowers or chocolate to express their love. Luckily, BLUETTI has rolled out loads of savings on a wide selection of solar generators beginning February 6th to enhance a sweet celebration with someone special at home, for outdoor entertainment, or during RV trips on the road.

BLUETTI AC500+B300S/ AC300+B300 Combo: Expandable Power Center

AC300+B300 Starts at $3199 (was $3898), Save $699

The AC500 is arguably the most prominent model. It launched in 2022, with an expandable capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh by teaming up with B300S. The max. 8,000 input rate (PV+AC) allows a lighting charging speed with 0 to 80% capacity charging taking only one hour!

The AC300 is another modular model that has established a distinct presence in the market. Boasting up to 12,288Wh capacity and a 3,000W PSW inverter for securely running high-load devices, it’s an ideal gift for both outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers.

BLUETTI AC200MAX: Versatile Power Monster

Starts at $1599 (was $1999), Save $400

It’s frustrating to lose power unexpectedly while spending quality time at home or in the wild. The AC200MAX, one of the most popular models in BLUETTI Store, will never let you down. It features a safe and reliable LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. It also has a 2,200W PSW inverter and 2,048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demands. Not enough? Then consider connecting with the B230 or B300 expansion battery to extend the capacity for increasing power needs.

BLUETTI EP500/ EP500Pro: Unrivaled Home Backup Power

EP500Pro Starts at $4899 (was $5799), Save $900

Valentine’s Day would be a nice opportunity for a family gathering in the backyard. And BLUETTI is here to tackle your problem of utilizing off-grid power in the open air.

Equipped with 5,100Wh capacity and a 2,000W/3,000W PSW inverter, the EP500 and EP500Pro are blockbusters that are sure to surprise your love one at first glance. They are all-in-one power stations designed for home charging, keeping electricity bills lower, and making you less dependent on the utility grid.

With the Smart Home Panel, they can be integrated into the home grid due to the seamless 24/7 UPS function to keep essential appliances running as usual when a power failure occurs. The wheel design on the bottom allows you to effortlessly move it from one place to another. Always be well-prepared for any emergency.

BLUETTI EB3A/ EB55/ EB70S: Portable Solar Generator Lineup

EB3A starts at $219 (was $299), save $80

Walk through the wonderland of nature where there’s clean air, acres and acres of woods, and mountain streams flowing by. Carry along a portable power station such as the BLUETTI EB3A, EB55, or EB70S to conveniently charge your cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more. You will always have enough power to stay connected and every precious moment together will be captured without delay.

By connecting either with Bluetooth or WiFi, remote control, real-time monitoring and and OTA firmware updates can be done with just a few clicks on a cellphone!

BLUETTI PV68/ PV120/ PV200/ PV350/ PV420: Easy Access to Solar Energy

PV420 starts at $899 (was $1099), Save $200

Enjoy a solar lifestyle by hooking up with with wide range of BLUETTI solar panels: the PV68, PV120, PV200, PV350, and PV420. They use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan. Simply set up the solar panel and adjust the tilt based on the sunlight intensity or angle to generate the optimal solar intake. With up to a 23.4% high conversion rate for the solar panel, your battery can sip power from the sun at high speed and run your electronics for hours on end. Achieving power self-sufficiency has never been easier!

In addition, BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine’s Day Sale. Participants can upload photos and share the sweetest memory/ love story with their lovers or post anonymous SMS to express their affection. Free EB3A portable power stations, PV68 solar panels, and $20 coupons are available to lucky winners. Click https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/valentines-day-sale to learn more.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com/.

