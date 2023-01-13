Save the World One Shirt at a Time With Nudnik Genderless Kidswear!

As a parent of a toddler who is growing out of his 2T shirts at lightning speed, I’m constantly reminded of the waste and frivolity that comes with filling our drawers with children’s clothes that may only last for a week or two. So when I heard about Nudnik and its highly sustainable offerings, I was thoroughly intrigued. I mean, if they’re able to fulfill their promise to create kid’s clothes from apparel industry waste, then maybe we could reduce our environmental impact on the front end, even if Mr. Growth Spurt wakes up needing size 3T jammies tomorrow!

The folks from Nudnik were kind enough to send us a care package of some of their most popular styles, including the Architect Trouser, the Edited Overshirt, the Disruptor Tee, and the Activist Beanie. Their full offering, which you can find online at nudniklife.com, also features a wide variety of fits and styles, from joggers to hoodies to one-piece jumpers, as well as a range of different accessories like water bottles and scrunchies. Nudnik’s apparel range bucks the traditional sizing standards and instead separates their sizes by age, ranging from 1-2 years to 6-7 years. The clothes they sent us were 2-3 year-sized to give my son some time to grow into them, and a few cuffs on the trouser and the overshirt were enough to adjust the fit accordingly. Sadly, the Activist Beanie proved to be too tight of a fit for us, despite its significant stretch. It’s hard to tell if this was a reflection of the material or pattern or simply an indication that my son has a big ol’ melon. (He has been in the 90th percentile for head size since birth, so I’m going to assume the latter.)

The rest of the clothes however fit quite nicely, particularly the Disruptor Tee, which was a fan-favorite right out of the box. My son instantly gravitated towards the bright colors and Happy Face pattern, while I enjoyed the message on the shirt that reads “I can do hard things.” The tee itself has a more boxy fit, which makes even the slightly oversized cut of it look stylish. We have a pocket tee from Uniqlo that fits similarly and is well-loved for being loose-fitting but still quite fashionable. Also, the material is thicker than that of your run-of-the-mill cotton shirt, which adds to the durability and, consequently, the sustainability of the product. The patchwork patterning of the shirt is also worth mentioning, as it gives the shirt a unique look. I’ve already received several comments from daycare dads and playground moms, which as you know, is as good as gold.

The Edited Overshirt and the Architect Trouser came in a matching set, using different colors of denim fabric scraps to help replicate Nudnik’s signature patchwork style. The material itself is light and not overly layered, relying on the natural durability of the fabric to prevent playground wear and tear. The fit required a few cuffs on the sleeves of the overshirt and the legs of the trousers but otherwise looked great right out of the box. The overall style of the set not only looks cool but also provides great function with its oversized pockets and plastic-free snaps, as well as an elastic waistband that keeps everything where it needs to be. My only caveat for these styles is that the denim material can be a bit scratchy, even after a few washes. This isn’t too much of a problem with the overshirt, as we mostly use that as a top layer over another garment, but for the trousers, it can be a bit of a pain point.

I should also mention that I really appreciated Nudnik’s commitment to “genderless” kidswear. In a world full of Walmart tees for boys, it’s really refreshing to have options that aren’t limited to blue cars or green dinosaurs. The shades of yellow, red, and green on the happy face graphic prove that there’s a way to still feel youthful and bright without forcing your identity into a predetermined box.

Overall, I was really impressed with the way Nudnik was able to deliver on their brand promises. With so many businesses making hollow commitments to sustainability, it’s rare to come across one that’s actually making a legitimate impact, especially within the fashion space. Nudnik has found a way to turn one parent’s trash into another parent’s treasure, and they’ve done it in style too. Plus they’re committed to the entire product life cycle. In addition to their use of fashion waste to construct their garments on the front end, they’ve also created a Nudnik Resale program to ensure that their product lives on and stays out of the landfill. So if you’re looking for a brand to support that’ll help you and your kiddos make a stand for sustainability without sacrificing style, then might I suggest Nudnik Genderless Kidswear?

For more information about Nudnik Genderless Kidswear, visit Nudnik’s website.

