Review- ‘Frankenstein: New World # 4’- Life & Death

Frankenstein: New World #4, Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski, Christopher Golden, Artist: Peter Bergting, Colorist: Michelle Madsen, Cover Artist: Peter Bergting

Frankenstein and Lilja are facing the attackers of the village, another type of frog-like creature, the ones that, naturally, worship the evil forces of the place, they are called Varzu.

The confrontations will show the power small Lilja has. She is a fighter, even though she is a child, and perhaps all kids are warriors at this time. She tries to rescue Frankenstein and provide him with the sacred blade that can kill evil creatures, even if this means facing huge warriors and face death.

There is a bit where Murk, the contaminated entity, finds a sick frogling and feeds on its energy of it, that I did not quite catch: is this where he finds Lilja, is this energy the reason why he is after her, and the reason for the lady to beckon to Lilja in her dreams?

We will have to wait for the next issue to find out.

Frankenstein: New World #4 is on sale since December 28, 2022.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: December 28, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

Featured image by Peter Bergting, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

