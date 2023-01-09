GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished Dell 3189 Convertible Chromebook

Simple is best with today’s Daily Deal, a Refurbished Dell 3189 Convertible Chromebook. This wi-fi laptop/tablet is designed to be user friendly and secure. It’s great for getting schoolwork done or just sitting at home surfing the Web. The operating system integrates seamlessly with Google apps and services, so you don’t have to use up storage space on the machine itself. It’s powered by an Intel Celeron processor and includes a 32GB SSD, 4GB RAM, and all sorts of ports, slots, and jacks to connect to other devices and peripherals. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

