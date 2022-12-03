The Lindsey Stirling: Snow Waltz Tour Is Must-See Family Fun

Lindsey Stirling is an accomplished violinist, dancer, singer, and cosplayer. Using all those skills, she puts on a show to remember in her Snow Waltz Winter Tour. My husband has been a fan of her music for a few years now, and while I also appreciated her skill with the violin, through TikTok I learned to appreciate her skill with costume-making and just being a joy to watch as a person.

My husband and I were lucky enough to attend her show in Orlando, Florida at the Dr. Phillips Center this past week, and it was an hour and a half of our lives we will not soon forget. While the Walt Disney Theater is not as big as I thought it would be, it made for a far more intimate show, and every seat was a good one from the front row to the highest balcony.

Lindsey isn’t just an accomplished violinist and dancer, she also has aerial skills and showed them off more than a few times during the show. It hurts my head trying to figure out how someone can do aerial moves while playing the violin (and upside down no less). I’ve seen her TikToks where she is trying to convince the people in charge to let her do aerial work while playing her violin. It was amusing to watch, and seeing the final product in person was just… *chefs kiss*. The finale (I won’t spoil it for you) was my favorite of the aerial numbers. (Especially the last minute of it—WOW!)

Speaking of TikToks, she filmed one during the show, and it was an interesting experience. She said that she’s known for her TikToks and people will make mention if she didn’t do one at a show. I haven’t seen Orlando’s go up on her page yet, but, hopefully, it will at some point in the future.

Throughout the show, Lindsey takes little breaks for water and tells stories of her battles with stage anxiety, how she overcame it, as well as her faith. (Don’t worry, there is no preaching, but you are at a Christmas-themed concert, so… what do you expect?) The story she told about believing in angels and her father, to me, was the most touching story she told that night.

I can’t give you a set list—because I was enjoying the show too much to write them all down—but two numbers stood out to me. My favorite was “Angels We Have Heard On High” followed closely by “Carol of the Bells.” Both had beautiful costumes and inspiring choreography to go with them.

The costumes of all the on-stage crew were a wonderful addition to the music. Lindsey did at least nine costume changes herself. The first one she admitted was done with magnets, of all things.

Speaking of the crew, my favorite member hands down was Eric Jackson who played the part of in-between-numbers comic relief. He got more than a few laughs throughout the show.

Lindsey couldn’t do it all alone and with that said, I’d like to take a second to give a shout-out to her amazing dancers and band.

Her dancers include Addison Byers, Taylor Gagliano, Jessica Flemings, and Kailyn Rogers.

The multitalented band includes Drew Steen on drums and Ryan Riveros on keys, guitar, and saxophone. She mentioned that Drew has been with her since the beginning, and I could see a friendship between them when they interacted on stage (kind of like a brother/sister kind of thing). It added a warmth to the night.

There were plenty of antics that I wasn’t expecting including a mid-song boat race (#3 won!) and a miniature concert with Ryan playing a child-sized piano and Drew on equally small drums. Lindsey played a super small violin she named “Pickles.”

I would like to issue a warning to anyone who has problems with strobe effects. There is a giant ring light that is center stage that goes off a few times about 20 minutes into the show. I had to miss the numbers where this light was used because it was too strong for me. I still enjoyed hearing Lindsey play, even if I couldn’t watch for those few minutes.

If you have a chance to catch Lindsey Stirling in person, I can’t recommend it enough for all ages. She is beyond a wonderful violinist. She also has a fun quirky personality, a beautiful singing voice, and puts on a show that will leave you with memories for years to come. You can find available tickets to Lindsey’s Snow Waltz Tour on her website including VIP meet and greet package options.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given tickets to this show.

