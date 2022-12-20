Review – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7: Into the Future

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Giuseppe Camuncoli/Cam Smith, Rafa Sandoval, Artists; Alejandro Sanchez, Alex Guimaraes, Romulo Fajardo Jr, Matt Herms, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s the final issue of this huge-scale event, although surprisingly it was fairly light on tie-ins with only a few miniseries and one-shots, and two short tie-ins with ongoings. What emerged does not feel like it’s on the scale of past DC crises, but in some ways that’s a good thing. This has been a story with a much greater focus on small character beats, giving a spotlight to the universe’s greatest legacy heroes. But it was a huge twist when main villain Pariah was killed last issue, leaving us without a big bad in the finale—until Deathstroke picked up the banner of the Great Darkness, harnessing it for himself and seemingly trying to bring an end not just to this world but to the age of heroes across the entire multiverse.

With Deathstroke as the villain, it makes sense that Nightwing would step up as the main hero. In many ways, it feels like this run was making the case that Dick Grayson is one of the most important heroes in the entire DCU—something that’s especially resonant given past attempts to kill him off for good. While he engages in a battle with Deathstroke and the darkness in the psychic space, it’s Black Adam who takes on Deathstroke in the physical space. Adam’s transformation from arrogant antihero to semi-believer in what Nightwing and Jon Kent are selling has been fascinating, and it nicely brings the character a little closer to what we saw in the movie. They’re backed up by a huge cast—as just about every major player comes home.

If I have one complaint about this series, it’s that it seems to leave less major repercussions than the average Crisis. The Multiverse is back as it should be, Green Arrow is missing, and Deathstroke is off the table, but it seems like the major effects of this story are more character-based than they are cosmic. The story ends with some great family-focused moments for the Bats, Supers, and Flashes, nicely sets up some characters for future adventures, and leaves many unanswered questions about what the next big threat is. I can see some people feeling like it didn’t live up to the hype, but I think it delivered one of the most entertaining and complete DC events outside of the Metal duo in a long time.

