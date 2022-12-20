DC This Week Roundup – Vampires, Demons, and Dating

DC Vs. Vampires: All-Out War #6 – Matthew Rosenberg/Alex Paknadel, Mirka Andolfo, Writers; Pasquale Qualano, Mirka Andolfo, Artists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The finale of the main series comes next week, so this final miniseries installment feels like a prelude of sorts—but it’s hard to see the actual finale being more explosive than this. The threat of a horribly burned Vampire Superman looms all over the issue, but the best part is the diverse way people deal with being turned. Captain Cold’s gambit to freeze himself before he could turn fully is fascinating, and Mary Marvel is caught between life and death in a very creepy way. As heroes fall against the corrupted Kryptonian, some unexpected saviors emerge, and John Constantine narrates the issue in an amusing way. A clever twist near the end makes me view most of the events here in a very different way.

However, the backup by Mirka Andolfo is easily the most interesting part of this issue. She’s a master, of course, and her tale of Ivy discovering exactly what happens when you combine plant DNA with vampire blood is a master class in red-tinged body horror. I wish we had gotten a bit more of this twisted version of the character.

Harley Quinn the Animated Series: Legion of Bats #3 – Tee Franklin, Writer; Jon Mikel, Artist; Andrew Dalhouse, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: One of the best parts about this series is the way Tee Franklin is pulling in some real deep cuts from DC history. Not only does this issue include the Gardener, Ivy’s ex from college, but it brings in the obscure-but-likable Gail Simone non-binary hero Porcelain. While Ivy is recruiting villains to join her Legion of Doom, Harley is training with the Bat-family and developing her own secret identity. It’s an interesting dynamic, to have the two girlfriends on opposite sides of the law—which may get complicated when Harley starts to actually go after the villains of Gotham. However, I was less enthused by the ending, which plays out like a standard soap opera moment as Ivy endangers her happiness by potentially reconnecting with her ex. The main strength of the animated series is Harley and Ivy’s offbeat connection, so keeping them mostly apart here is setting this story back.

Titans United: Bloodpact #4 – Cavan Scott, Writer; Lucas Meyer, Artist; Tony Avina, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: With the entire Titans crew stuck in an alternate reality, we find each of them in deeply unusual situations. It doesn’t get any more unusual than Superboy being the loyal and loved son of Lex Luthor—who in this world is a hero and one of the few people standing against Brother Blood. But a flashback to a few days ago shows things going horribly wrong at the hands of one of Blood’s most loyal lieutenants, leaving the powerful young Kryptonian unmoored – and possibly dangerous. Donna Troy and Tempest also get some nice spotlight this issue, showing them as the Generals of a powerful group that may be the biggest threat yet to Blood’s reign. Overall, the general plot of this series remains the same—finding and recruiting various characters from this world by reminding them of who they really are—but there are a few more interesting twists this issue that lift it above the last few.

