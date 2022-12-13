DC This Week Roundup – The Hunters

WildC.A.T.S. #2 – Matthew Rosenberg, Writer; Stephen Segovia, Artist; Elmer Santos, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: It’s been a long time since the Wildstorm characters had a good showcase, and a big part of that is the fact that their history is so thoroughly convoluted. Given that this book deals with multiple versions of the same character and has a rapidly changing cast, I don’t think this is helping much with that—especially that this comes after months of backups in another title. What works here is some of the fun banter, especially between Grifter and his allies Ladytron and Voodoo. While Grifter recovers from a close call and relates a wild tale that makes me wonder which version of Grifter this is, another superhero team is being formed by the shady Marlowe, who has his own council of mad scientists and plans to take back power from the Justice League. It’s an odd comic, given how many characters from the first issue don’t really play much of a role in this one, particularly Fairchild.

I Am Batman #16 – John Ridley, Writer; Christian Duce, Artist; Rex Lokus, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: After last issue saw Jace take on Sinestro in a Dark Crisis tie-in, things are getting much more personal this time. It all starts with a personal assistant of Jace’s mother being killed seemingly at random, sending the family into turmoil. Not long after, an office with Foxtech links is shot up by a seemingly random killer who repeats the same line as the first killer. It soon becomes clear someone is targeting the family—and Jace seems to think it might be because his identity is coming out. This issue is largely about secrets, as the rifts in the Fox family become very clear and even Tiff is starting to distrust her older brother. By the end of the issue, the mysterious group strikes again and targets a seemingly random woman—leading to one final reveal from Tanya Fox that takes the series into soap opera territory. It’s an odd issue with a lot going on, but at least it sets up some interesting stuff.

The Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #3 – Matthew Cody, Writer; Erich Owen, Artist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This volume of this all-ages mystery-comedy has been delving into characters from Gotham it hasn’t before, but I wasn’t expecting the Court of Owls. The sinister group has been controlling Gotham for generations, and here they’re the primary threat to… a birthday party. Daphne’s frenemy Bibi is hosting a dance party at her family’s haunted hotel—seemingly the headquarters for the Court—and most people are too scared to come. But the Mystery Machine gang and Bruce Wayne are both present—just in time for a Talon to attack and lead them on a wild chase through the hotel. What works here is the fast-paced thrills and banter, although this definitely is a mystery with very few suspects. However, it nicely distills the threat of the Court into a family-friendly context. Cody and Owen definitely get the characters they’re working with, and it’s a fun intro to these creepy Gotham villains for younger readers.

