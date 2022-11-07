Stack Overflow: Cookbooks Galore: Halo, Wakanda, Ghostbusters and More!

No matter what type of geek you are, you have to eat. (And if you’re a geek parent, then you probably need to feed those kids, too.) Here’s a collection of cookbooks inspired by movies, games, and TV shows that our writers have tried out! These recommendations come from our contributors Mariana Ruiz, Dakster Sullivan, and Angela Leach.

My Pokémon Cookbook: Delicious Recipes Inspired by Pikachu and Friends by Victoria Rosenthal

The main idea behind a cookbook inspired by mainstream media characters is to have fun and, perhaps, be able to host a great food display at a birthday-themed party. If that was your intention when perusing the cookbook shelves, this one is a keeper.

Not only because you get the desserts that look exactly like the brand: like lemon tart Pikachus complete with raspberry cheeks, but because the entire Pokemonverse is taken into account here; with lots of different courses planned for your delight: from starters such as Pyroar Bruschettas to clever slushies that imitate the colors of different creatures, and from main courses (Poke Ball poke bowls, Charizard spicy pasta) to desserts, there is a bit of everything, including a mushroom vegetarian burger inspired on Eldegoss.

Having said that, the sweet stuff is the one that looks the most recognizable, from Crustlee parfaits to Combee honeycomb cookies and Spinda raspberry marble cake.

“My Pokémon Cookbook” is on sale since October 25, 2022. (Mariana)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Pages: 128

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781647226626

Ghostbusters: The Official Cookbook by Jenn Fujikawa (Author) Erik Burnham (Author)

We loved each and every one of the Ghostbusters movies in this house, although we have to admit that the movie tie-in with Ghostbusters: Afterlife was the greatest one so far (my kid identified immediately with Podcast and Phoebe).

So, what does the cookbook have to offer us? First, a lot of pictures of the 1984 movie and the 2021 story, paired with recipes for both! It feels like a grandpa cookbook, with a hastily added divorced parent’s emergency quesadillas and lots of sweet and wacky comfort foods for the kids. There are instructions to make mini-pufts, as expected, surprising additions such as kung pao shrimps and quinoa salads, and more traditional recipes like small-town seismic burgers, and Munchers cookies, as we said, a little bit of everything.

This is a celebration of all the beloved characters in the series, each one gets its own dedicated recipe, especially Egon, Venkman, Zeddemore, and Stantz.

As for the new generation, Phoebe, Trevor, Podcast, and Lucky all have Summerville donuts and weird drinks to snack on. It is truly a paranormal experience!

“Ghostbusters: The Official Cookbook” is on sale since October 25, 2022. (Mariana)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Pages: 128

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781647227401

The Official Peanuts Cookbook Collection: 150+ Recipes for Young Chefs and Their Families

Peanuts is a staple for all the holidays in our house. Who doesn’t love watching Snoopy conduct those toasters in a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving or Peppermint Patty teach Marcy how to decorate eggs at Easter? Thanks to the Official Peanuts Cookbook Collection, now you can have some of that same fun with your family. With over 150 recipes, this three-book collection is a must have for any Peanuts fan.

My only complaint about these books is the lack of cook and prep times. There are also no pictures of the completed recipes. In place of the recipe pictures, you get comic strips that go along with the recipe or the character that inspired it.

“The Official Peanuts Cookbook Collection” is on sale now wherever cookbooks are sold. (Dakster)

Publisher: Weldon Owen

Pages: 384

Type: Soft Cover Collection

EAN/UPC: 978-1681888927

Star Wars: The Padawan Cookbook: Kid-Friendly Recipes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Jenn Fujikawa and Liz Lee Heinecke

Cooking is for everyone, no matter the age. With Star Wars: The Padawan Cookbook: Kid-Friendly Recipes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away you can introduce even the youngest of younglings to the art of sustenance with flair. This kid-friendly cookbook is packed with 128 pages and 50 recipes for all ages to make themselves. This cookbook makes learning to feed yourself fun with artistic touches to each food (Jawa sushi anyone?).

All the younglings who decide to take on this trial in the kitchen will need to be guided by a wiser Jedi, so make sure one is nearby while all activities are taking place. Each recipe has dietary restriction codes, prep time, cook time, and how much it will yield. Make sure to have them read the introduction because it has some great information about the journey they are about to embark on.

Star Wars: The Padawan Cookbook: Kid-Friendly Recipes from a Galaxy Far, Far Away is available now wherever cookbooks are sold. (Dakster)

Publisher: Insight Kids

Pages: 128

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 978-1647226312

The Official Halo Cookbook: Recipes From Across the Galaxy by Victoria Rosenthal

Halo is one of the first modern shooter games, and it’s synonymous with the original Xbox for many geeks. It spawned a long-lived franchise, spinoffs, novels, and even a TV series. This cookbook takes you through a variety of diners throughout the Halo universe, providing easy-to-follow recipes along with a side of in-world commentary about each dish.

We tried the Smorgas (p. 163) from Jim Dandy’s, the Moa Nuggets (p. 91), and Sweet Potato Fries (p. 97). They tasted amazing, and in fact the whole household has repeatedly requested all of them since. My favorites were the Moa Nuggets and Sweet Potato Fries, but I expect every recipe in the book to be fantastic. It’s on the top shelf of the cookbook bookcase.

The Official Halo Cookbook: Recipes From Across the Galaxy is available wherever books are sold. (Angela)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Format: Hardbound

Publication Date: 8/16/2022

ISBN: 9781647226718

Pages: 192

Studio Ghibli Cookbook: Unofficial Recipes Inspired by Spirited Away, Ponyo, and More! by Minh-Tri Vo and Lisa Molle Troyer

I absolutely love everything Studio Ghibli produces, and this cookbook brings the best foods of the movies and shorts to life. We found this cookbook to be incredibly sweet and heartwarming in addition to tasty.

Every recipe includes a difficulty rating in the form of soot sprites, a photo of the movie poster, a short synopsis, and why this food was chosen. I love every recipe choice, even if at first I thought I might have chosen differently. My family tried Howl’s Bacon and Eggs (p. 35), and discovered a new quick breakfast favorite.

Another bonus for this particular cookbook is the plethora of photos showing each step of the recipe in addition to the text instructions. My family felt that inclusion would make the Studio Ghibli Cookbook ideal for families cooking together.

Studio Ghibli Cookbook: Unofficial Recipes Inspired by Spirited Away, Ponyo, and More! is available now everywhere books are sold. (Angela)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Format: Hardbound

Publication Date: 10/25/2022

ISBN: 9781647229122

Pages: 144

Marvel’s Black Panther The Official Wakanda Cookbook by Nyanyika Banda and Jesse J. Holland

The thought of Wakanda to many brings up thoughts of the gorgeous land from Marvel that balances nature and technology. Because of its location, and the importance of culture to the Wakandans, this cookbook draws from a variety of real-life countries and cultures in Africa. I was particularly excited to try this cookbook, since we love exploring different cultures through their foods and traditions.

Making and enjoying these recipes is for people who love bold flavor. The Village-Style Curried Chicken (p. 101) uses a whole half cup of yellow curry powder! When we first made our grocery list for the curry, I was a little nervous about the measurement; however, it made my house smell amazing and was absolutely not more than I could handle. I went back for seconds, and was ecstatic when I saw we’d have leftovers. We also tried the Beef Samosas (p. 47) and I could have probably eaten the full batch myself without batting an eyelash. Sadly, I had to share with the rest of the family.

Each recipe has dietary notes to help identify the best recipes for different dietary needs. We appreciated that we could quickly identify nut free, dairy free, or gluten free recipes so we can accommodate nearly anyone.

Marvel’s Black Panther The Official Wakanda Cookbook is available wherever cookbooks are sold. (Angela)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Format: Hardbound

Publication Date: 4/12/2022

ISBN: 9781647223595

Pages: 144

Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook: Recipes from the Four Nations by Jenny Dorsey

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of those shows that stays with you for a long time. I have found myself rewatching it for comfort more than once, even though it can address pretty intense situations. Having a cookbook to enjoy the food of all the different nations is fantastic! From this cookbook, we made Komodo Chicken (p. 113) and I could probably eat it every day if it didn’t require hefty prep time.

One frustrating thing we did note is that several of the recipes from this particular cookbook are difficult to find ingredients for in a food desert. Luckily, we went on vacation while working through it and found a market with things like fresh taro root and gochugaru chili. I’m sure many of the ingredients can also be ordered online.

Overall, though, the themes and recipes are amazing and I can’t wait to try more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook: Recipes from the Four Nations is available at your favorite bookseller. (Angela)

Publisher: Insight Editions

Format: Hardbound

Publication Date: 11/23/2021

ISBN: 9781647223380

Pages: 128

Disclosure: GeekDad received review copies of the books in this column.

