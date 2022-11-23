Decorate For the Holidays With Ruggable

Ruggable is on the ball this year with a slew of holiday offerings. My favorite has been the Snowflake Silver Rug ($89.99 and up) and the Holiday Lights rug (available in green and red, $89.99 and up). But, of course, suppose you have the Hallmark Death Star tree topper. In that case, you can’t go wrong with The Rebellion Rug ($109 and up) featuring the Millennium Falcon and three Rebel ships.

What is Ruggable?

Ruggable is a two-piece system. The bottom is the padding with non-slip backing to prevent it from moving around when being walked on. The top is an interchangeable cover and comes in various colors and patterns, from classic decor to Disney to Star Wars and more. In addition, the top cover is machine washable (yes, even the 9’x12′ size rugs), stain and water-resistant, and pet-friendly.

Bonus! All of Ruggable’s rugs are made in the USA.

How is the variety?

The rugs range in sizes from 2’x3′ to 9’x’12 area, runner, and round designs. The padding comes in classic and cushioned. The cushioned pad costs a bit more, but it’s well worth it. We had a classic pad in our house for a little bit and once we tried out the cushioned, we will never go back.

The best part is that once you have a pad you like, all you need to purchase from there on out are the covers. So it drops the cost of the rug by a lot once you don’t have to get the pad.

What is the return policy and warranty?

No worries if you get your rug and realize you measured once when you should have measured twice. They have a 30-day return policy that you can check out on their website.

Suppose you experience an issue past the 30-day window. In that case, Ruggable offers a one-year limited warranty on all their floor coverings that covers any manufacturer defects.

If you need to take advantage of the warranty, reach out to Ruggable’s team, who will do their best to resolve any concerns, up to a complimentary replacement.

How should I care for my Ruggable?

Did I mention that all Ruggable covers are machine washable (even the 9’x12′ rugs!)? However, if you’d rather vacuum the rug as needed, it’s recommended you use the lowest suction/power setting with the beater bar or the brush turned off. I like to wash my rug once every couple of weeks and use my regular vacuum as needed.

To purchase your own Ruggable, head over to their website. They have various styles and collaborations to suit any geeky household. Prices start around $89 and go up depending on size and style.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review sample.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



