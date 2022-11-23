GeekDad Daily Deal: Flux 7 TWS Earbuds

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Get great sound at a great price with today’s Daily Deal, Flux 7 TWS Earbuds. These earbuds come with their own charging case and run for up to four hours before needing to be recharged. They’re IPX4 waterproof, compatible with iOS and Android systems, connect via Bluetooth, and sport intelligent noise reduction. And they come in either black or white. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 091710 play doh

Geek Daily Deals September 17, 2019: 36-Pack Variety Case of Play-Doh for Just $17 Today!

Ken Denmead
Daily Deals 051917

Tabletop Daily Deals: ‘Lanterns’ Game and Expansion for $42; Build Your ‘Citadels’ for $24 Today!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Gekkopod Mobile Smartphone Mount

Darren Blankenship