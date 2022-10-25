Review – Tim Drake: Robin #2 – Framed

Tim Drake: Robin #2 – Meghan Fitzmartin, Writer; Riley Rossmo, Artist; Lee Loughridge, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Tim Drake’s new life at the Gotham marina is unraveling in short order, and this issue takes the chaos from bad to worse. Last issue saw one of his new neighbors murdered under mysterious circumstances, and with Gotham in the middle of an anti-vigilante streak, Robin being sighted around the murder scene means nothing good. Soon enough, another crime hits—a robbery of a priceless baseball artifact, and this time Robin is actually seen stealing it. Of course, we know that there are some criminal elements in Gotham lately that can create illusions, but that doesn’t stop the police from not considering any other option. With the GCPD out for his head, Tim’s only contact to the inside is the curious Detective Williams—who has been his ally since Fitzmartin started directing his story. Williams’ cautious cynicism is a good fit for the title, making him something like a modern Commissioner Gordon.

I don’t find the plot all that compelling, as we’ve seen plenty of stories that involve the hero being framed. However, what Fitzmartin gets right is the various characters and relationships that Tim has weaving in and out of the book. Bernard is the focus, obviously, although I’m hoping that Tim winds up letting him in on the secret sooner rather than later. Sparrow, a former We Are Robin member turned associate of Tim’s, is essentially Tim’s first “junior partner.” That’s a fun dynamic and a good indication that he’s finally being allowed to grow up in a way that was plaguing the Young Justice kids for a while. Riley Rossmo’s art is another good selling point, as he’s perfectly suited for the surreal world of the Gotham marina and provides some wonderful creepy visuals during the issue. Overall, this is just a fun book that’s giving Tim his first real focus in a long time, and I’m glad Fitzmartin continues to get to tell this story.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



