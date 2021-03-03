Review- ‘Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook’

Writer & Artist: Mike Mignola Cover Artist: Mike Mignola

During the 2020 coronavirus quarantine, Mike Mignola decided to put his pencil to good use and posted original pencil sketches online for auction.

He did this in order to raise money for Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen. As Mike has the Midas’ touch, his sketches went viral.

We have to say that 2020 will be remembered as the time we were bored out of our minds, where we increased our binge consuming of anything a 100%, and that all the disheartening things that went by where just too enormous to bear. However, some good things sprang from all of that, and one of them is this book.

All those sketches are being published in print for the first time, with all profits going to the World Central Kitchen. It is a great thing to note that the almost 50 auctions of the original sketches managed to raise $325,000 USD for this organization last year alone, so that they can continue to help so many isolated people with food and kindness throughout this pandemic.

Of course you want this hardcover, if you are a Hellboy fanatic, if you love art, if you want to have one souvenir from this infamous year, let it be this one. There are hundreds of sketches collected, and they vary a lot: you will find some Hellboy, of course, but alongside there are many unexpected pop culture characters, macabre renditions of daily objects, gothic creatures, strange vampires, crabby aliens, and more.

Also, on a completely random and side note, you can participate on the Kickstarter ‘Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters’ until March 30; it’s already funded (of course) but you can come and join the fun.

A collection of Mike Mignola’s self-quarantine sketches during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, ‘Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook’ is on sale since March 03, 2021.

Publication Date: March 03, 2021

Format: FC, 208 pages.

Price: $39.99

Age range: 14

ISBN-10: 1-50672-427-2

ISBN-13: 978-1-50672-427-0

Featured image by Mike Mignola, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

