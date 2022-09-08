Show Your Logical Love This ‘Star Trek’ Day With ‘Vertical Chess’

Captain’s log, stardate: September 8, 2022. It’s that time of the year again, Star Trek Day. The day we celebrate all things Trek. You may have seen my recent review of the Star Trek Tri-Dimensional chess set from The Noble Collection. If you loved it but don’t have the space or the cash for one of those chess sets, then you’re in luck!

Rollacrit, a lifestyle brand of ThinkGeek alums, recently debuted their new design, Vertical Chess. It’s available in a few different forms. The poster, as pictured above, is $20 for an 11″x14″ size, or $25 for 16″x20″. Men’s t-shirts are $25, or $30 for 4XL and up. Women’s Femme tees are $30.

Finally, there is a coffee mug, available in classic Starfleet blue, red, or yellow. The mugs are $15.

All of these products are available right now on the Rollacrit website. If you’re looking to celebrate classic Star Trek all year long, then pick up your copy of Vertical Chess today.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



