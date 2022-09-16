Review — ‘Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death’ #2

Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #2 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski | Artist: Craig Rousseau | Colorist: Chris O’Halloran | Cover Artist: Matt Smith

Young Hellboy is in the midst of a fever, and, of course, his hallucinations have a lot to do with a caped superhero: Lobster Johnson. When your hero shows up at your bedside and asks for help, you answer!

Our young hero is currently in Connecticut, and somehow he has gone to sleep feeling hot and cold at the same time. His father is sleeping in the next room, and the kid awakens, oblivious to the danger that awaits him in the corridors of the B.P.R.D. base.

As for the Brotherhood operative inside it, it is a new assassin, convinced that he must take out the horned kid as they see a devil in him.

The combination of a caped superhero quest—a feverish dream where Hellboy demonstrates he can don a cape and sleepwalk about (completely unaware of danger—and the mysterious knife-wielding man looking for him, while outside a storm rages? Pure gold. This is the stuff of real hero storytelling.

Did I mention the dog gets a cape as well? And that Young Hellboy can land a punch even when sleepwalking? You have to read this issue just to see him as the secret sidekick, with the incredibly cool name he devised for himself…

Young Hellboy: Assault on Castle Death #2 is on available on September 14, 2022.

Publication Date: September 14, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00983 5 00211

Featured image by Craig Rousseau, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

