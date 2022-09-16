‘Elden Ring’ Is Coming to Your Tabletop, Courtesy of Steamforged Games

Steamforged Games, developer and publisher of hit tabletop adaptations of video game franchises such as Dark Souls, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Resident Evil, are now bringing their artistry to one of the biggest video game hits of the year, Elden Ring. The video game’s adventure in the world of the Lands Between wowed critics and players and surpassed 16.6 million in sales worldwide.

As in the video game, the Elden Ring board game will have players exploring a vast, sprawling world of decaying grandeur. The game will allow for 1-4 players to visit iconic locations and cross paths with enemies and characters familiar from the video game. The challenging fights featured in Elden Ring will play out with dice-free combat, requiring players to strategize and adapt their plans during each encounter.

Elden Ring the board game will launch on Kickstarter at a date to be revealed soon. More details will also become available leading up to the campaign launch.

You can follow the campaign to be notified when the Elden Ring board game Kickstarter launches.

